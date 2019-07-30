Fremont After Five Connection will meet at 6:45 p.m. Aug. 12 in the Midland University Dining Hall, Ninth and Pebble streets, in Fremont.
Julie Couch of Norfolk will share her musical talents with the group. She is a musician and musical therapist.
Couch will speak on “A Lost Lonely Girl and her Journey to Find a Friend.” She is married and has two sons. She taught sixth grade and is now a musical therapist who visits care and senior centers all over Nebraska.
Cost of the buffet dinner is $14. To make a reservation, call Merrilee at 402-721-2827 by Aug. 6. Honoring your reservation is necessary.