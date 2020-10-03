After man's life turned upside down, he found help via LifeHouse

In the end, an oral surgeon pulled teeth that needed pulling for free. A dentist cleaned his other teeth and Rios is waiting for partials—all free of charge.

“To me, that is God,” Rios said. “I don’t have that kind of luck.”

He has hemodialysis three times a week, 4 ½ hours each session. He’s preparing to have surgery, which he hopes will take place by the end of the year.

Rios has hope for the future. He looks forward to getting a new kidney. A former employer, who has moved to Oregon, wants Rios to come and work for him there.

Recently, Rios recalled when he became ill.

“The bleakest part of my life is when it all happened, but the brightest part of my life is when I asked God for help and he has been helping me ever since,” Rios said. “There are still rough times, but I get past those, because I believe in God and my faith is strong.”

Rios is thankful to all those who’ve helped him.