After man's life turned upside down, he found help via LifeHouse

Julian Rios’ family urged him to go to the hospital.
But the Fremont man figured he’d get better during a four-day weekend and then return to work.
That didn’t happen.
Instead, Rios became very ill. He’d end up losing his job, his home and custody of his three grandchildren.
It was a rough time.
Today, Rios is looking ahead toward a kidney transplant surgery. He volunteers at Care Corps LifeHouse, where he got some much-needed help.
LifeHouse has been busy.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak, numbers of households accessing the food pantry have about doubled, said Julie Sleister, executive managing director. Numbers of people needing rent and utilities assistance in the community have more than tripled.
Rios’ need for assistance happened before COVID, but he is among many people who are thankful for the help they’ve received through the local agency.
Rios’ health troubles began on the Monday before Thanksgiving in 2018, when he got sick at work. He vomited and ached all over.
On Tuesday, he couldn’t get out of bed.
Family members pleaded with him to go to the hospital, but Rios figured he’d heal during the holiday weekend. Then that Wednesday, Rios said he had a vision of his deceased parents telling him to go to the hospital.
So he went to the Methodist Fremont Health.
Rios walked into the hospital and collapsed.
“My eyes rolled into the back of my head and when I woke up, I was on a bed with doctors all around me, telling me they’re sending me to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha,” he said.
Rios asked why and was shocked to learn that his kidneys were shutting down and only working at 4%.
He underwent surgery during which a peritoneal catheter was put into him. Rios said he also had a catheter put into his chest.
After surgery, Rios realized how sick he was and began to pray:
“Dear Lord, if it’s my time to go, then thank you for the life you gave me. Thank you for allowing me to be a grandpa. Thank you for the children you put in my life and thank you for my family,” he said. “But if it’s not my time, then show me.’
“And he has been showing me ever since.”
With the peritoneal catheter, Rios was able to have dialysis at home, but he’d have to change his lifestyle—watching what he ate and consuming only 32 ounces of fluid a day.
He’d suffer setbacks.
Rios said because he couldn’t work and pay rent, he lost his home. He couldn’t care for three of his grandchildren and lost custody of them.
Support Local Journalism
“It was the saddest day of my life,” he said. “It was sadder than me being sick.”
Another relative began taking care of his grandchildren.
Not knowing where to turn, Rios talked to Roxanne Knobbe, a case manager, at LifeHouse. The agency paid his rent for a month, but Rios said his landlord still wanted him to move out since he couldn’t pay rent on his own.
A friend let Rios sleep on her couch.
Rios called his sister, Margie, who posted on Facebook that he needed a kidney. An extended family member, Susan Hahn, has agreed to donate a kidney to him, Rios said.
The last time they’d seen each other, they were 9 and 7 years old.
“Are you telling me that when I was 7 years old, I was looking at my angel?” he asked her.
Before surgery, Rios said he’s had to lose 95 pounds and take care of some dental work.
He lost the weight, which left him with baggy clothing. Knobbe gave him a voucher for better-fitting clothes.
“Roxanne was wonderful to me,” Rios said. “She was very kind.”
He called a local dentist and shared his story. Without dental insurance, he couldn’t afford procedures.
In the end, an oral surgeon pulled teeth that needed pulling for free. A dentist cleaned his other teeth and Rios is waiting for partials—all free of charge.
“To me, that is God,” Rios said. “I don’t have that kind of luck.”
He has hemodialysis three times a week, 4 ½ hours each session. He’s preparing to have surgery, which he hopes will take place by the end of the year.
Rios has hope for the future. He looks forward to getting a new kidney. A former employer, who has moved to Oregon, wants Rios to come and work for him there.
Recently, Rios recalled when he became ill.
“The bleakest part of my life is when it all happened, but the brightest part of my life is when I asked God for help and he has been helping me ever since,” Rios said. “There are still rough times, but I get past those, because I believe in God and my faith is strong.”
Rios is thankful to all those who’ve helped him.
“There are so many people who have helped me along the line—doctors and nurses, who I have the most respect for,” he said. “I never wanted to go to a doctor when I was young, but what they have done for me and what I’ve seen them do for others—my hat is completely off to them.”
He commends nurses who care for him when he has dialysis.
“To me, those nurses save my life every day, because without them, without that machine, I would not be here today,” he said.
He is grateful to Care Corps LifeHouse, where he volunteers.
One morning, Rios was at the food pantry helping unload a truck. He can’t lift more than 20 pounds, but he helped load lighter items onto a nearby cart. He was ready to sweep the floor inside the building if needed.
“The whole place has been good to me,” Rios said. “They’ve helped me with clothes, with food. They’ve just been so kind to me. That’s why I want to volunteer. I don’t have money to give, but I’ve got time and I think it’s right to give back to people who’ve helped me.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.