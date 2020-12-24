After the flood: Family to spend first Christmas in new home

Unsure at that time if their house would be salvageable, the Coffields wondered where they might need to move.

“We were trying to find another house to rent and everything was being rented out already, because a lot of people were looking for new places to live and we couldn’t find anything,” she said.

Marly heard that Habitat for Humanity was having an orientation for applications.

“We decided to go to that just to see if that was an option, because we felt kind of hopeless at the time,” she said.

They completed an application, but still weren’t very hopeful because so many people had attended the orientation.

But Coffield said she believed it was one thing she could do to help her family.

Tyler contacted their landlord, who believed their rented house was salvageable, and he began trying to do what he could to help.

After a while, they were able to return to their H Street house.

The Coffields recall when they were asked to come into the Habitat office and complete more paperwork.

That’s when they were surprised to learn they’d been selected.