After the flood: Family to spend first Christmas in new home

Marly and Tyler Coffield didn’t think the floodwaters would reach their house on H Street.
But in 2019, water filled their basement, destroying numerous belongings and forcing them from their home.
This year, the Coffield family will spend their first Christmas in their new townhome. It’s a home they helped build and own thanks to Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
On Monday, the Coffields talked about the flood, while their children, Lennon, 4, and Griffin, 3, played on the floor near the family’s Christmas tree. The bright and spacious home — decked out for the holidays — gave no hint of past hardship.
But the Coffields remember one Friday morning very well.
Like so many people, they couldn’t have known how widespread last year’s flooding would be.
Coffield said he figured there was no way the water would extend to the house that he and family were renting.
But returning home after a trip to Walmart, Coffield was driving over the Broad Street viaduct when he saw that water had reached the nearby Brady’s Meats & Foods store.
“I didn’t know what to think,” he said. “It was mind-blowing that it was all the way up there.”
He rushed home. He and Marly put their children and pets in the car along with what few possessions they could grab quickly.
“By the time we left the house, it was about a block away,” Marly said of the water.
The Coffields stayed with Marly’s parents, Jeff and MeLissa Bell, who live on Military Avenue. What they thought would be only a couple nights’ stay lasted about three months.
They recall the early days.
“Police blocked the roads and we couldn’t get back and we started to realize that it was going to be a lot longer event than I thought it was going to be,” Marly said.
Marly is grateful for friends, who also have young children, and let her borrow some of their clothes for Lennon and Griffin.
She recalls the stress as store shelves began emptying of items they needed like milk, apple juice and diapers.
“It was a rough week,” Tyler said.
The couple would learn that the entire basement of their house had filled with water, which was just an inch away from spreading onto the main floor.
A host of belongings like baby items, Christmas decorations and other things they didn’t use all the time, but had stored downstairs, were destroyed.
Unsure at that time if their house would be salvageable, the Coffields wondered where they might need to move.
“We were trying to find another house to rent and everything was being rented out already, because a lot of people were looking for new places to live and we couldn’t find anything,” she said.
Marly heard that Habitat for Humanity was having an orientation for applications.
“We decided to go to that just to see if that was an option, because we felt kind of hopeless at the time,” she said.
They completed an application, but still weren’t very hopeful because so many people had attended the orientation.
But Coffield said she believed it was one thing she could do to help her family.
Tyler contacted their landlord, who believed their rented house was salvageable, and he began trying to do what he could to help.
After a while, they were able to return to their H Street house.
The Coffields recall when they were asked to come into the Habitat office and complete more paperwork.
That’s when they were surprised to learn they’d been selected.
“We were extremely happy,” he said.
They received a wall plaque that says, “Home is Where Your Story Begins,” and cookies for their children.
“It gave us something to look forward to,” she said.
Like other Habitat families, the Coffields put in sweat equity, working alongside volunteers. Habitat families can help with construction on their own or another family’s home or can clean up at the build site.
“We got to learn about all the construction process and we got to be a part of building our home from the ground up, which was cool,” she said.
It made a lasting impression.
“Every time I open a window, I think about how Tyler and I put the windows in,” she said.
During the building process, the Coffields became close with volunteers.
“It was always great working with them and we were happy to see them and learn from them. I think it’s something we’ll remember for the rest of our lives,” he said. “We learned a lot from them.”
Marly said the volunteers were patient and good at teaching.
“They’re so dedicated,” she added. “Every single week, they would come and help out with these homes, which was amazing.”
The Coffields were able to move into their new home in September.
“It was exciting,” Marly said. “You’re building the house and I feel like you’re watching it all come together, but it’s different when you finally move in. It becomes more real that it’s actually yours.”
Her husband was happy as well.
“There’s a lot of excitement in the moving process to know that we were going to be here—after all the hard work put into it,” he said.
They have a few Christmas decorations and look forward to the holidays.
“I think it’s going to be extra special just because it’s our own house and it’s the kids’ first Christmas here so it’s going to be great,” she said. Every Christmas from now on they’ll be growing up here.”
She appreciates the sense of achievement.
“It feels good to know that we’re able to buy our own house,” she said. “It makes you feel accomplished.”
Coffield works at Western Integrated Seed. His wife works for Bobette’s Home Care.
They plan to stay in their home and enjoy life, he said.
“We’re going to be here for a long time,” she added.
Joy McKay, executive director of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity, is pleased that the Coffields enjoy their new home.
“We love when the time comes for a family to purchase their home, and we especially love when we’re able to get everything done so the family can be in their home for Christmas,” McKay said. “We are thankful for the volunteers and donors that help us give our family partners hope for their futures.”