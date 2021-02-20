After years stuck in idle, Tech Park could become hub for 'hundreds of employees' in Fremont

“We had looked at it a few times,” she said. “It was in our minds and we would drive by and think about how there were all these different lots out here.”

Bird said Tech Park’s location was ideal for her expanding business given its proximity to 23rd Street and Bell Street.

“To us, that’s the perfect location and, for me and T.J. personally, we love nature, so for us to be the only ones out here and to see a fox running across the field and geese flying overhead is perfect for us. It’s just the perfect place.”

Bird will receive around a $15,000 rebate if the city meets its employment requirement for Tech Park. She said the rebate will be an added bonus to the decision to move to Tech Park, but she never based her decision to relocate solely on it.

“We just needed a great place to build our business and that’s what we have,” she said. “To be honest, I knew that this was going to be an amazing area, so it didn’t scare me one bit to be the first one to come out here and build.”

Bird said her decision to expand her business in the middle of a pandemic was met with plenty of scrutiny initially. That didn’t deter her from moving forward.