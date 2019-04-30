Lindsey Andersen thought it was just a wrong number when her phone rang so early in the morning.
But it was just the right number for the Fremont woman, who’d waited 15 years for a kidney transplant.
That day — April 7 — Andersen learned a donor kidney had been found and she’d receive that long-awaited transplant.
Weeks after the procedure, Andersen looks forward to returning to work, traveling to see family with her husband, Jeff Waters, and swimming.
“I was beginning to wonder if I’d ever get a transplant, but we got the call,” Andersen said. “I’m so happy my husband answered the phone at 4:40 in the morning.”
Now 35 years old, Anderson was just 12 when the symptoms of kidney disease emerged. She’d had headaches and vomited and a doctor noticed she had unusually high blood pressure for someone so young.
A nephrologist (a kidney disease specialist) made the diagnosis.
Andersen had membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, a disease that destroys the filtering function in the kidneys.
Within a couple months, Andersen was put on a transplant list. Andersen was in seventh grade when she started dialysis, which filters fluids and toxins out of the blood.
Because there wasn’t a dialysis clinic in Fremont back then, her mom, Teresa, took her to dialysis in Omaha. She went three times a week, 4 ½ hours each treatment.
Andersen was on dialysis a short time when a kidney became available and she had a transplant. But she was frequently ill and in and out of hospitals.
That kidney lasted almost four years before her body rejected it.
Anderson received another kidney when she was about 16 years old. She graduated from Fremont High School in 2002.
Life went well for a while, then Andersen learned her body was rejecting this kidney, too.
So she started dialysis right before her 21st birthday and had done it ever since.
In 2017, Andersen was featured in a Fremont Tribune article in which she asked for a donor kidney, knowing she wouldn’t live as long of a life on dialysis as she would with a transplant.
“I guess what I’m looking for is somebody to save my life,” she said.
Due to the high level of antibodies built up from the two previous transplants, finding a donor kidney hasn’t been easy.
Andersen and her mom even planned to go to Sioux Falls, S.D., this summer and see if she could get on a list there.
Then the call came.
“How would you like to get a kidney transplant today?” asked a Nebraska Medicine transplant coordinator.
“I was in shock,” Andersen said.
Uncertain about how recent flooding might affect their travel into Omaha, Andersen said she thought it could take 1 ½ to two hours to reach the city.
It took a little over an hour and she reached the hospital by about 6:30 a.m.
She went into surgery at about 3:30 p.m. and estimates she probably didn’t get out until around 11 p.m.
Surgeons removed the kidney transplanted in 2001, because they thought it was causing high blood pressure, she said.
They left the kidney transplanted in 1997 and her original kidneys which she said have shrunk to the size of peas due to lack of use.
She and her doctors faced some challenges after the new kidney was transplanted.
The morning after the procedure, Andersen could tell something was wrong. She’d have three ultrasounds and head back into surgery.
Andersen said doctors told her the kidney had flipped over and wasn’t getting the blood flow it needed. Surgeons remedied that during a procedure that took almost as long as the first.
“I went through a lot within the first 24 hours,” she said.
That night, she was transferred to the surgical intensive care unit when her oxygen level went down and was on a CPAP machine until it rose again.
Andersen said doctors told her it would take a couple days for her new kidney to “wake up” and put her on a long, slow, 24-hour dialysis treatment. Four hours before it was set to end, the machine clotted off.
Doctors still thought she’d had a good treatment and she was put on blood thinners to prevent clotting.
Andersen’s condition improved and she was transferred out of the ICU and she’d start producing more urine _ something her body hadn’t done in years. She added that her bladder had shrunk to the size of an acorn and was re-inflating.
“What I drink kinda goes through me real fast, but it’s getting better every day,” she said.
After 15 days in the hospital, she was discharged on April 22.
“I spent 15 days in the hospital. I told my mom — 15 days for 15 years,” she said.
Since going home, she’s been taking it easy. She can’t lift anything that weighs more than 5 pounds and won’t be able to drive until three weeks have passed since her surgery. She’s dealt with swelling.
“I’m pretty swollen in my legs and in my stomach, which makes you feel miserable on top of everything else, but over time it will get better. All that swelling will go down. I need to be patient with that,” she said.
In the meantime, she appreciates not having to get up at 4:30 a.m., three days a week to go to dialysis.
“In the last two years, I was getting really, really sick and my condition was getting kind of critical. My health was really going downhill,” she added.
In February, Andersen said her oxygen level was low. She was hospitalized, put on a ventilator and then flown by medical helicopter to Bergan Mercy hospital in Omaha.
“That was a scary situation,” she said. “They almost lost me.”
She looks forward to a better future.
“I’m going to be a lot healthier and it’s almost like getting a whole new life,” she said. “I’m getting 16 hours a week of my life back from not having to go to dialysis.”
She wants to return to her job as a certified nursing assistant at Nye Pointe.
“I can’t work that much because of my Medicare and Medicaid, but I still want to work,” she said.
She commends her workplace.
“Nye Pointe — they have been awesome — they have been great with me when it comes to my kidney disease and when I get sick and all the surgeries I’ve been through,” she said. “I’ve been there over 10 years now. They’ve been really, really great with me and understanding. There’s been periods when I’ve not been able to work for six months and they still allow me to keep my job there. You don’t find that a lot anymore.”
Andersen wants to travel.
She’s like to go to Montana, where her grandma, Delores Drew, lives.
“It’s been over 15 years since I’ve seen her,” Andersen said.
She’d also like to drive through the mountains and maybe go horseback riding while there. She wants to go with her husband to California to see his family and to Colorado to see a Denver Broncos game.
Even going swimming with her nieces locally and not having to worry about getting a chest catheter wet will be a blessing.
“I look forward to having energy, being able to be outside and do yard work and decorate the house, stuff like that,” she said.
She encourages other people waiting for a transplant to not give up hope.
Andersen said the kidney she received was a perfect match.
“They (doctors) said it was like I had a twin,” she said. “I truly think somebody was definitely watching out for me. It was kind of God saying, ‘It’s her time.’ It was definitely was a miracle.”
After a year, Andersen will be able to write a letter to the family of the deceased person whose organs — including her kidney — were donated.
“They are heroes in my eyes,” she said. “They saved my life, and others’ too, making the choice to have a loved one be a donor.”