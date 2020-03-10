Agencies activate 211 coronavirus information line

Three agencies have worked together to activate a 211 Coronavirus 2019 line.

The line is for those with questions about COVID-19.

Agencies involved are the Three Rivers Health Department (3RPHD), Dodge County Emergency Management and Fremont Area United Way.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Community members in Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties, who have questions about COVID-19, can dial 211 for general information about prevention, symptoms and the situation in Fremont.

“Our hope is to give the communities that we serve the opportunity to have their basic COVID-19 questions answered,” said Three Rivers Public Health Department Executive Director Terra Uhing. “We understand there is a lot of misinformation out there and we are wanting to provide a service that can indeed provide factual up-to-date information. So thank you to the Fremont Area United Way and Dodge County Emergency Management for making this happen.”

Fremont Area United Way Executive Director Christy Fiala also told how the line can help area residents.

“The 2-1-1 system is uniquely designed to provide continuous availability of reliable information, at a scale that is relevant to the current community need,” Fiala said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.