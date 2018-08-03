Creating a positive change in the community is an endeavor that is made much easier by working together.
For the Dodge County Collaborative Team, bringing non-profit organizations and public service agencies together to make a difference is the name of the game.
Their mission will continue on August 9 as the Dodge County Collaborative Team is set to host the FREEmont Community Resource Fair inside of Fremont Mall.
“This is an event that really is all about us coming together for the betterment of the community and the people we serve,” Terra Uhing, executive director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department, said.
The FREEmont Community Resource Fair is a first come, first serve event that will provide area students with grade-appropriate backpacks filled with school supplies, as well as bags filled with a variety of personal care products to adults and parents.
The backpacks will be available for students in grades kindergarten through high school, and a parent or guardian must be present with the student for him or her to receive a backpack and school supplies. No questions regarding income or anything of that nature will be asked, Uhing said.
At the fair’s conclusion, people are being invited to attend a 4 p.m. free showing of the “Hotel Translvania 3: Summer Vacation.” There is limited seating available for the free showing, and entrance will be granted to those with a completed Resource Passport on a first come, first serve basis.
This is the second-straight year that the FREEmont Community Resource Fair has been held, following a six year span where the event was not held.
At last year’s event, approximately 700 people attended with a large line forming outside the mall at 11 a.m.
In total, 303 area children received school supplies and at least 125 adults received personal care bags.
“It surpassed any expectation I could have had,” Uhing said following the 2017 FREEmont Community Resources Fair. “ … And the Fremont Mall was absolutely terrific to work with. They collaborated with us and let us set it up exactly how we wanted, they even opened one of their vacant stores so we could hold the backpack drive in it.”
Along with the, more than 20 local non-profits, public service agencies and businesses that participated and contributed to the event, Uhing says holding the event at Fremont Mall provides some specific advantages.
“People like going to a neutral location because often times, people feel like there is a stigma associated with going to a particular agency,” she said. “This place was not tied to any of us (agencies) and I think it helped people feel more comfortable.”
Those with questions about this year’s FREEmont Community Resources Fair are encouraged to contact Coartney DiGiorgio at Three Rivers Public Health Department by phone at 402-727-5396 ext. 111 or by email at coartney@3rphd.org.