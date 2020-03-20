Agencies offer assistance to those affected by virus

Fremont Area United Way and the Fremont Area Community Foundation are working to help families affected by the COVID-19 virus.
Those who’ve been affected by closures or a reduction in hours due to the virus and who need help with rent, mortgage, utilities and more may call the United Way office at 402-721-4157 to be connected with a case manager.
The case manager will help with the application process.
Families and individuals are urged not to wait until they have an eviction notice or a utility shut-off as appointments are not immediate.
Fremont Area United Way (FAUW) has been working with others to respond to needs.
First, the 2-1-1 call center was activated and updated with information; 2-1-1 is a phone number to call that is available 24 hours a day seven days a week.
FAUW is working to mobilize local resources to reach those in crisis.
Those willing and able to volunteer safely or who’d like to be on a volunteer list to be contacted as needs arise are asked to call Volunteer Coordinator, Jacki, at FAUW.
Those interested in supporting individuals impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic can do so by donating to the Fremont Area United Way COVID-19 Fund which supports families living in Dodge and Washington counties.
Donations can also be made to the Fremont Area Covid-19 Response fund at the Fremont Area Community Foundation (FACF) which will support area nonprofits providing relief programs and services for those impacted throughout the foundation’s grant area which includes all of Dodge, Cuming, Colfax, Burt and Washington counties, and parts of Douglas and Saunders counties.
“As social distancing becomes our new normal, a donation can transcend isolation and help support those most in need,” said Christy Fiala, FAUW executive director.
“The challenges we faced one year ago following the flood may be somewhat different,” said Melissa Diers, executive director of the FACF. “But the collaborative effort needed to address them is already underway.”
To donate to the Fremont Area United Way, please visit fremontunitedway.org to or mail checks to 445 E. First St., Fremont, NE 68025.
To donate to the Fremont Area Community Foundation, please click “Donate Now” at facfoundation.org, or send your gift to FACF, 1005 E. 23rd St., Suite 2, Fremont, NE 68025.