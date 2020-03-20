Agencies offer assistance to those affected by virus

Fremont Area United Way and the Fremont Area Community Foundation are working to help families affected by the COVID-19 virus.

Those who’ve been affected by closures or a reduction in hours due to the virus and who need help with rent, mortgage, utilities and more may call the United Way office at 402-721-4157 to be connected with a case manager.

The case manager will help with the application process.

Families and individuals are urged not to wait until they have an eviction notice or a utility shut-off as appointments are not immediate.

Fremont Area United Way (FAUW) has been working with others to respond to needs.

First, the 2-1-1 call center was activated and updated with information; 2-1-1 is a phone number to call that is available 24 hours a day seven days a week.

FAUW is working to mobilize local resources to reach those in crisis.

Those willing and able to volunteer safely or who’d like to be on a volunteer list to be contacted as needs arise are asked to call Volunteer Coordinator, Jacki, at FAUW.