The Papio Missouri River NRD, Nebraska Loess Hills RC&D Council and Lower Elkhorn NRD will have a free scrap tire collection from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 16 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Arlington.
Residents and businesses which do not charge tire disposal fees from Burt, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Stanton, Thurston and Washington counties can bring tires to this event. Loads must enter through the east (main) fairground entrance on U.S. Highway 30. Each load is limited to 100 tires.
Loads with less than 20 tires may have a shorter wait time during the last 90 minutes of the collection. All sizes of car, truck, semi and tractor tires will be accepted. No rims will be accepted so all tires must be off rim. Tires cannot be accepted from any business which charges a tire disposal fee. Do not leave vehicles unattended in line. Limited unloading help will be available, so plan to unload your own. Be sure to arrive before the gates are locked at noon.
Champlin Tire Recycling will process the tires collected during the event. This processing includes repair and retread of salvageable casings, reclamation of tires meeting used tire specifications and the production of park benches, picnic tables and feed bunks. Funding for this free collection is provided through a grant from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
For more information, contact Deborah Ward at the Papio Missouri River NRD, 402-374-1920, Ext. 3.