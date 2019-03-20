As flood waters rise—so does the potential for exposure to health threats like mold, tetanus bacteria, and contaminated well water.
With the majority of Fremont and Inglewood residents being allowed to return to their homes to assess damage from recent flooding on Tuesday, the need for caution and diligence to avoid contaminated flood water, mold and other potential health threats is of utmost importance.
“There are various risks,” Terra Uhing, executive director of Three Rivers Public Health Department, said.
“Number one when you get back into your home you want to try and dry it out as soon as you can to try and prevent mold. We also worry about sanitary conditions and people being safe when it comes to food items and well water in our rural areas.”
Another concern says Uhing, is the potential for tetanus.
“Those responding to flooded areas should consider themselves at risk for tetanus,” she said.
Especially for those who have not had a tetanus shot in the past 10 years.
“It’s not that we recommending vaccination for everyone who was affected by flooding, but if they have not had a tetanus shot in the last ten years they should at least get screened,” she said.
Uhing said that Three Rivers is in the process of scheduling tetanus shot clinics throughout the department’s three county – Dodge, Washington, Saunders—area.
Three Rivers also has water testing kits available for those in outlying communities that have been impacted by flooding who have private wells which may have been impacted by flood water.
“They are available and we also have a whole bunch of donations of medical supplies like ibuprofen, bandages, gauze, those types of things if people need,” Uhing said.
Three Rivers is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, and more information about hours of operation and potentially obtaining a test kit can be obtained by calling the department at 402-727-5396 or checking the department’s social media accounts.
Information about all of the steps people should take—and potential hazards they may face—when going back into their homes after flood waters recede can also be found on the Center for Disease Control’s website at https://bit.ly/2uVp9R9.
Another resource for information on the risks and precautions that should be taken during flood recovery is a free webinar being provided by a collaboration between AgriSafe Network and UNMC’s CS-CASH program.
The webinar, “Winter Farm Flood Health Threats—Risk Factors during Recovery,” is scheduled for Thursday, March 21 from noon to 1:15 p.m.
Topics related to safe flood recovery will include mold, livestock diseases, grain handling safety, cold stress, well water safety, and mental stress.
Linda Emanuel, Community Health Nurse with AgriSafe Network, says that while the webinar is geared toward Ag producers it will also feature a variety of information relevant to all people who are beginning the clean-up effort following flooding.
“It’s applicable to folks living in town as well as producers and health and safety professionals,” she said.
The webinar is free but participants must register. The registration website is: https://bit.ly/2Fd0MV7.
The seminar will be recorded, so if you are unable to attend a link will be available on the CS-CASH website, https://www.unmc.edu/publichealth/cscash/.
“Everyone is working really hard on this clean-up effort so anyone can register and if they can’t take the time to do it on Thursday, they can look at it at a later time,” Emanuel said.