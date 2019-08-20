The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy Director Jim Macy recently announced that the state is awarding nearly $968,000 to support 63 tire recycling and cleanup projects across the state. The department received over $1.4 million in eligible requests.
The funded grant projects include 21 awards to political subdivisions across Nebraska to hold scrap tire cleanup events – many in counties affected by the flooding events in 2019. The funding provided is sufficient to clean up over 400,000 passenger tire equivalents.
The scrap tire grants are part of the department’s Waste Reduction and Recycling Incentive Grants program, and are funded by a $1 fee on new tires purchased in Nebraska.
Following are the area 2019 scrap tire grant awards:
Arlington: Arlington Public Schools, $10,788, 25 percent reimbursement of 3,000 square feet of bonded rubber playground surfacing, made from 39,000 pounds of recycled tire rubber.
Fremont: City of Fremont, $33,132, proposed 400-ton scrap tire cleanup in Fremont for Dodge and parts of Saunders, Douglas and Washington counties; Fremont Public Schools, $4,237, 50 percent reimbursement of 34,000 pounds of rubber mulch for the Bell Field Elementary School playground.
Wahoo: Saunders County Highway Department, $15,026, proposed 150-ton scrap tire cleanup in Wahoo for Saunders County.