Agency announces modified services in light of coronavirus

Uniquely Yours Stability Support has announced modified services due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“It has been an incredibly difficult time for everyone due to COVID-19, especially for the vulnerable groups such as those we strive to serve, which includes those barely getting by, the elderly and those with compromised health issues,” said Robin Ritter, chief executive officer.

UYSS is a Fremont-based agency that works to prevent homelessness or help people get out of this situation.

The nonprofit organization provides various services and Ritter said the agency’s internal support team consists of student interns and volunteers who fall into the COVID-19 high-risk categories.

“We asked them to not come in, to stay home and stay safe,” Ritter said.

Ritter has been in the downtown office.

“It has been difficult being the only one in the office Monday through Thursday,” she said. “This is my form of self-quarantining and still attempting to do our part to help during this crisis.”

Ritter lists modifications to services which include:

Updated phone line message.