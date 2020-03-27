Agency announces modified services in light of coronavirus

Uniquely Yours Stability Support has announced modified services due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“It has been an incredibly difficult time for everyone due to COVID-19, especially for the vulnerable groups such as those we strive to serve, which includes those barely getting by, the elderly and those with compromised health issues,” said Robin Ritter, chief executive officer.
UYSS is a Fremont-based agency that works to prevent homelessness or help people get out of this situation.
The nonprofit organization provides various services and Ritter said the agency’s internal support team consists of student interns and volunteers who fall into the COVID-19 high-risk categories.
“We asked them to not come in, to stay home and stay safe,” Ritter said.
Ritter has been in the downtown office.
“It has been difficult being the only one in the office Monday through Thursday,” she said. “This is my form of self-quarantining and still attempting to do our part to help during this crisis.”
Ritter lists modifications to services which include:
Updated phone line message.
- This includes COVID-19 contact information such as 211.
Free Comprehensive Parenting Program.
- These classes, support groups and parenting case management were set to start this week. UYSS is attempting to offer a live, online classroom to provide the services. Ritter has offered referrals, community information, some case management and encouragement over the phone.
In-person meetings
- . These are by appointment only. Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services worker Teresa Menking is donating her time on Fridays to assist those requiring basic needs rental and utility assistance. UYSS is one of the basic needs agencies in Fremont that is part of the initiative through the Fremont Family Coalition.
“We are only able to accept two appointments during this time each Friday,” Ritter said. “Those coming in are aware that we currently are closed to walk-ins.”
Those with appointments are to arrive no more than five minutes before their appointment. They need to come alone to their appointment—and not come if they are sick. If they are ill, the agency will do its best to complete the process in other creative ways, Ritter said.
“We have an infrared, no-contact, forehead thermometer that has an alarm if they have a fever,” Ritter added. “If this is the case, they will be asked to leave.”
Those with appointments are required to use the agency’s available hand sanitizer before and after the meeting. Ritter said the nonprofit agency is incorporating social distancing, recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, which means those with appointments will meet with someone from UYSS at separate tables in the building’s largest classroom.
Gerald Ritter, UYSS money management facilitator, has been conducting budgeting services over the phone.
“We are also getting ready to launch an on-line free mini-class that will offer inspiration in a fun and engaging way and a break from isolation,” Robin Ritter said.
Tangible items.
- Those needing items such as clothing, bedding, laundry, dish soap, hygiene and personal care items can leave a message. When calls are returned on Tuesdays and Thursdays, arrangements will be made to drop off items on the callers’ porches.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and make any changes needed as we continue to make a difference in our small and unique way,” Ritter said. “We are a small and privately funded nonprofit that will always work hard to help those in need and support the hard work of our agency partners.”
Ritter said she’s proud of the agency’s partners.
“There is support, and valuable information throughout the community,” Ritter said. “I would like to encourage anyone needing information on available supportive services to call 211 and to remember that you are not alone. There are many prayers and efforts there for you.
“It can be difficult to keep the faith during tough times such as this,” Ritter said. “It’s important to remember that we will all get through this together and with the grace of God. … We can all do our part. Your part could be to stay home to keep yourself and others safe. Fremont is a strong community.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
