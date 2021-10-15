Agency events to create awareness of domestic abuse

Think purple.

While most people associate October with the color orange, staff at The Bridge hope area residents will wear something purple.

They’re also inviting the public to a community event designed to promote awareness of what people can do to stop domestic violence.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and The Bridge provides services for individuals and families who experience domestic abuse, dating violence and sexual assault.

This month, The Bridge is hosting events to:

Honor and celebrate survivors.

Raise awareness about the prevalence of domestic violence.

Unite people to work together to make communities safer.

The events include:

Purple Thursday

. People are asked to wear purple on this day. Participants may email a photo of themselves or them and friends, family, coworkers and pets wearing purple to: mattiahk@bridgefromviolence.com to be featured on the agency’s social media pages.

Candlelight vigil.

The vigil starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, in the Olson Student Center on North Logan Street on the Midland University campus. Masks are required per Midland’s policy. The event will include speakers and the Fremont Middle School Choir will sing.

The public is invited to remember those who’ve lost their lives to domestic violence and celebrate the survivors.

Suzanne Smith, executive director of The Bridge, encourages the public to participate.

“We hope that people will attend the vigil to support the efforts to stop the abuse happening in our community and throughout our nation,” Smith said. “It is an opportunity to listen firsthand to the impact abuse has had on someone’s life and to learn about what each of us can do. It is from 6:30-7 p.m. I hope people can find the time to join us. It is worth it!”

Fearless 5K Virtual Run & Walk Against Domestic Violence.

This event is set from Oct. 31-Nov. 6. During this week, participants can run or walk their 5K on their own time on any course, including a treadmill. Proceeds will go toward services that support survivor of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Those interested in taking part in the virtual run can find the link to register and the link to buy a T-shirt on The Bridge’s Facebook page. Participants also may show their support by posting their time and a selfie using the hashtag #TheBridgeFearless5k.

The Bridge serves people in Burt, Cuming, Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties.

All of The Bridge’s services are free, confidential and available in Spanish.

If you or someone you know is being victimized by domestic violence or sexual assault, you can speak with an advocate on the 24-Hour Crisis Line: 1-888-721-4340.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.