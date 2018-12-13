Suzanne Smith still remembers the little boy.
He was about 4 years old and when Santa arrived at The Bridge, the child didn’t leave St. Nick’s side.
The boy sat by Santa throughout the entire kids’ Christmas party at the local agency and almost fell asleep while resting his head on the jolly old elf’s leg.
“It was so adorable,” said Smith of the child, who seemed to feel special — and safe.
Smith is executive director of The Bridge, an agency that helps victims of domestic abuse, dating violence and sexual assault.
For at least 20 years, The Bridge (formerly called the Crisis Center) has provided a Christmas party for children of women who come to an agency support group.
This year will be no exception. With the help of generous community donors, agency staffers are planning a party for 25 children — from babies to age 12, who are in the Rainbows Days group. Rainbow Days is for children who’ve witnessed domestic violence.
During the party, each child will receive a toy, stuffed animal, book, puzzle and blanket.
Wrapping gifts for 25 children is quite a project.
But that’s where some local students stepped in to help.
Earlier this week, Ethan Bridges got to hone his gift-wrapping skills.
So did Mack Prince, Olivia Wright and Cami Bisson.
All are juniors at Fremont High School. They’re also part of the Fremont Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership Academy and Wednesday was their day of service.
Cami appreciates The Bridge.
“I think it’s a place in the community that really helps the community,” she said. “It’s really nice to wrap the gifts and make them look nice for the kids.”
The YLA helps young people learn leadership skills and about opportunities in the community, Olivia said.
What leadership skills is Olivia learning?
“To be selfless and care for others and to be a leader in your own way, whether that be through listening or helping others,” Olivia said.
Ethan said he appreciates being able to learn more about the community where he’s grown up.
Through YLA, the students have visited places they didn’t realize were in the community.
“We went to the Jefferson House (children’s shelter and group home),” Cami said. “A lot of us didn’t even know where that was … There’s so many places in Fremont that support people in different ways and it’s really awesome.”
Staff members at The Bridge know life can be tough for individuals and families who’ve experienced domestic violence.
“It’s hard 365 days out of the year, but the holidays are especially hard,” said Kylie Kampschneider, sexual assault advocate. “Individuals struggle to afford Christmas gifts and make it on their own.”
Jennifer Thomason, criminal justice advocate, cites the example of a woman who’d left her husband and the stress of Christmas and not being able to provide for her children was weighing on her. She called the agency’s crisis line asking for holiday assistance and was told The Bridge would be able to help.
Donations to the agency are much appreciated.
“We’re so thankful for our donors and the community that give a chance for the kids to have a good Christmas,” Kampschneider said, adding, “For a lot of the kids – this is the only time they see Santa.”
Staffers sing Christmas songs with the children or make a craft while they wait for Santa.
During the children’s activities, parents are able to receive a gift for themselves and additional presents they can give to their children at Christmas.
There’s lots of excitement when Santa makes a grand entrance.
He calls each child by name and hands them their gift. Staffers hear the tearing of wrapping paper and happy screaming from children. Colorful wrapping paper goes everywhere.
“You can see in their eyes how excited they are,” said Kampschneider, who enjoys seeing the children’s joyful faces.
Thomason said she likes seeing the moms’ expressions as children open their gifts.
The Bridge, which serves a five-county area, provides a variety of services including: a 24-hour domestic abuse/sexual assault crisis line; emergency/temporary shelter; medical and civil justice support; community education and awareness.
All victim services are free, confidential and available in English and Spanish.
In 2017-18, The Bridge staff and volunteers:
- Responded to 3,789 calls for help on the crisis line.
- Provided safety, support and services to 784 individuals with 712 children.
- Staff assisted 88 individuals immediately following their assault.
An average of 175 individuals were assisted per month. Forty-six families with 65 children were sheltered for 302 nights.
More information about The Bridge can be found at: http://www.bridgefromviolence.com or by calling 402-721-4340. The crisis line number is 888-721-4340.