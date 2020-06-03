Agency plans virtual Mr. and Mrs. Habitat fundraising competition

Four couples are competing for the title of Mr. and Mrs. Habitat via a virtual event.
Although an in-person banquet won’t take place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity invites the public to watch the online competition from June 10-13.
Each day, the local agency will release a new video or photo of the four competing couples on Facebook, YouTube and the fremonthabitat.org website. The four couples are:
- John and Libby Headid of Don Peterson & Associates.
- Scott and Christina Meyer of Juice Stop.
- Garry and Tina Clark of the Greater Fremont Development Council and Millard Public Schools.
- Ben and Amanda Hutton of S2 Rolloffs and Pinnacle Bank.
Viewers can watch the videos, cast votes for couples and bid on auction items, said Joy McKay, executive director. Participants vote for their favorite couple by making a donation. The couple with the most donations wins the title of Mr. and Mrs. Habitat.
To vote, participants register via this link: http://qtego.net/qlink/fremonthabitat
Participants may vote more than once during the event, which involves four days of activities.
The schedule of activities is:
June 10—Introduction
- —During a video, the couples will introduce themselves.
June 11—Talent
- —Videos will feature the couples and their talents.
June 12—Formal wear
- —This part of the competition features a photograph of each couple dressed in formal attire.
June 13—Livestream event
- at 7 p.m. A video will feature each couple dancing. The winning couple will be crowned. A Habitat family will talk about their experience. Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity is a local agency that partners with local families to build decent and affordable homes.
In addition, the virtual event will feature a silent auction that opens at noon, June 5, and closes on Sunday after the event. Bidders register via the qtego link and provide their cell phone number.
“It’s all done through texting,” McKay said.
Bidders can have an arrangement so that if someone outbids them, they can be notified. They also can have their bidding continue until it reaches the limit they’ve set. For instance, if they’ve set a $100 limit, their bid will increase automatically up to that amount.
Participants can register ahead of time to cast votes and bid through qtego, McKay said. Users put in their credit card number, but are only charged if they tell qtego to do so.
“You can get it all set up and be ready to go,” she said.
Participants also can simply make a donation via the site.
McKay believes the virtual event will be fun, while benefiting local residents.
“It helps us raise funds to help us build homes for families,” she said. “This is our major fundraiser of the year. We’re trying to adjust, be flexible and make it work a different way.”
Would-be donors who don’t use computers can make a check along with the name of the couple they like to vote for, but checks must reach the local Habitat office by June 12.
Checks should be made payable to: Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity and sent to 701 E. Dodge St, Fremont, NE 68025.
McKay said this is the first year the local agency has had a virtual event. She said all the couples have been wonderful.
Each couple provided biographical information about themselves which can be found in their entirety on the website. Their information includes:
John and Libby Headid
- —The Headids have been together for 17 years. John lived overseas while serving in the U.S. Air Force and then came home to work in law enforcement for the next 23 years. He met Libby while working as a Fremont Police sergeant, training a new officer. They were conducting random business “check-ins” around town and stopped at Libby’s business. When they met, Libby had a son and John had two sons. They married and had a daughter together.
Libby is an owner-partner, associate broker, and Realtor at Don Peterson & Associates. John now also is a realtor with the company and runs Headid’s Rental Homes. They are active in and support their community.
Scott and Christina Meyer:
- The Meyers grew up in Fremont. Scott enlisted in the Marine Corps.
As a Marine, he was stationed in San Diego, Japan, Korea, Hawaii, and served in Desert Storm. Christina went to college and pursued her business career in the medical industry. Many years later, they both found themselves back in their hometown and started raising their four children together. The Meyers said community involvement is a big part of their lives. They enjoy supporting the Fremont community and surrounding areas.
The Meyers own the Fremont location of Juice Stop at 1542 N. Bell St., which offers a variety of fruit smoothies. They said their mission is to provide smoothies that taste awesome and promote a fun and healthy lifestyle.
Ben and Amanda Hutton.
- Benjamin Hutton came to Midland University in Fremont to play soccer. In class, he noticed Amanda. They married in April 2018. They’ve since stayed in Fremont and love playing sports, hanging out with friends and being outside. They also volunteer and serve God at Stonebridge Christian Church. Ben works at S2 Rolloffs and said he loves talking trash. Amanda works at Pinnacle Bank and said she loves helping customers with their banking needs.
Garry and Tina Clark.
- Garry Clark has been in the economic development field for more than 12 years. In 2019, Clark published his first work, with the memoir, “Unlikely Viking—From the D.C. Projects to Rural Nebraska.” Clark recently competed at TedxOmaha Talk at Creighton University in November 2019, his talk was titled, “Running shoes, food stamps, and cornfields.” Clark has been president and chief executive officer of the Greater Fremont Development Council since September 2017.
Prior to his GFDC role, Clark worked as the NIFA Opportunity Fund Manager and before that served as Cuming County Economic Development Director and Zoning Administrator for five years. Clark is vice president of the National Rural Economic Developers Association. He serves on the Nebraska Economic Development Association Board. In late 2018, Clark was awarded the Midland Business Journal’s 40 under 40 award for his aggressive workforce housing efforts in Fremont.
Garry Clark received his bachelor of arts degree in sociology from Dana College, Blair and master of science in urban studies/public administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Although his alma mater, Dana College, is no more, he was inducted into the Dana College Hall of Fame for Track and Field in 2010 and received the Outstanding Young Alum Award in 2018. He holds 11 records (most ever in the school’s history) and was the first male National Champion for Dana College.
Tina Clark is an elementary teacher who just finished her 14th year of teaching. She has taught grades kindergarten through fourth, as well as K-12 English Language Learners. Tina grew up in Oakland, Iowa and attended college at Dana College in Blair, where she earned her bachelor of arts degree in elementary education. She also earned her master’s degree in ELL and reading specialist from Concordia University in Seward.
