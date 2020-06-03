Agency plans virtual Mr. and Mrs. Habitat fundraising competition

Participants can register ahead of time to cast votes and bid through qtego, McKay said. Users put in their credit card number, but are only charged if they tell qtego to do so.

“You can get it all set up and be ready to go,” she said.

Participants also can simply make a donation via the site.

McKay believes the virtual event will be fun, while benefiting local residents.

“It helps us raise funds to help us build homes for families,” she said. “This is our major fundraiser of the year. We’re trying to adjust, be flexible and make it work a different way.”

Would-be donors who don’t use computers can make a check along with the name of the couple they like to vote for, but checks must reach the local Habitat office by June 12.

Checks should be made payable to: Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity and sent to 701 E. Dodge St, Fremont, NE 68025.

McKay said this is the first year the local agency has had a virtual event. She said all the couples have been wonderful.

Each couple provided biographical information about themselves which can be found in their entirety on the website. Their information includes: