Get a flu shot.
That’s the advice of the Three Rivers Public Health Department, which is seeing an increase in confirmed influenza illnesses in its jurisdiction of Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties.
So far this season, there have been 54 lab-confirmed cases, said Terra Uhing, executive director.
Of those cases, 47 are influenza A and seven are influenza B.
The agency also performs surveillance with long-term care facilities, hospitals and schools for Influenza-Like Illnesses (ILI) to track the district’s flu activity level.
In recent weeks, schools have been reporting increased cases of influence and ILI.
An area, long-term care facility also has had an influenza outbreak.
“Current surveillance data indicates that influenza activity is at a high level in Nebraska. We expect that peak flu season will be earlier this year. Now is the time to protect yourself with a flu shot if you have not already,” said Amy L. Roberts, Three Rivers disease surveillance coordinator and health educator.
Uhing also stressed the importance of getting a flu shot.
“Flu is a highly contagious and potentially serious infection that can cause hospitalizations and death,” Uhing said. “Getting the flu shot is the most effective way to prevent the illness.”
Now is a good time for people to make sure they’re protected before the holidays.
It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body to protect against the flu.
Those who haven’t received their flu shot this season should contact their local healthcare provider to check for availability.
You have free articles remaining.
Three Rivers still has a plentiful supply of vaccine; those interested are asked to contact them at (402) 727-5396.
The agency emphasizes the importance of good health habits and hygiene practices when seeking to prevent flu and other illnesses such as the common cold.
Those practices include:
Washing your hands often to help protect you from germs.
Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, if possible.
Keeping your distance from others when you are sick — to protect them from becoming infected.
Staying home from work, school and errands when you are sick to help prevent others from catching your illness. Remain home until you are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication.
Coughing and sneezing into an elbow or tissue instead of hands to help prevent the spread of germs to others.
Keeping your hands away from your eyes, nose or mouth. Germs are often spread when you touch your eyes, nose or mouth.
If you develop flu-like symptoms and are concerned about your illness, especially if you are at high risk for complications of the flu, you should consult your health care provider.
Those at high risk for complications include people 65 years or older, people with chronic medical conditions, pregnant women and young children.
The Three Rivers office is at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., in Fremont.