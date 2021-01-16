Agency sees increases in domestic abuse, sexual assault

“It’s a hard place to dig out of,” Smith said. “The impact of the violence can be so great that when survivors begin to start over and become safe again, they first have to find themselves to really begin to rebuild what the abuse has destroyed.”

Finding the confidence to take the bold step of finally leaving an abusive situation is a process.

The layers

Smith talks about layers of fears that clients face.

“Our clients worry about their safety for themselves and their children,” she said.

Smith said the agency can meet clients’ immediate needs to get them to safety, but they’re overwhelmed with not knowing what can happen next.

Having enough funds to leave an abusive situation is critical.

“They want to make sure they can leave and care for themselves and their children by having a job and having a vehicle and — with so many of our clients being laid off or furloughed or job hours cut — it’s really jeopardized all those things that were going to help them leave and be safe,” Smith said. “It’s been overwhelming. It’s been a tough year.”

Smith commends her staff.