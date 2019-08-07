Lutheran Family Services is coordinating a back-to-school clothing drive through Aug. 16.
Clothing is needed for boys and girls in kindergarten through 12th grade. The items include: jeans/leggings, sweatshirts/hoodies, T-shirts/tops, athletic shorts, socks, underwear, shoes and backpacks.
New items are preferred, but gently used is accepted.
Community drop off sites around Fremont include: Lutheran Family Services, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Sinai Lutheran Church, Uniquely Yours Stability Support, Fremont Family YMCA, CASA, Keller Williams, NP Dodge, Don Peterson & Associates, Diers Ford, Sid Dillon, First State Bank and the DHHS Call Center.