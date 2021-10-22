Air Force Offutt Brass quintet giving free performance at Fremont Presbyterian

The U.S. Air Force Offutt Brass quintet will give listeners a variety of tunes to enjoy during a performance at Fremont Presbyterian Church next week.

The church will host the performance at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 at 520 W. Linden Ave. The event is free and open to the public.

“We just thought it would be a good opportunity to provide a place where live music can be enjoyed again,” Marcia Fouraker of the church said. “It’s been a while since that’s been done, and it just seemed like kind of a slam dunk for us.”

The quintet features two trumpets, a horn, trombone and tuba, as well as featuring vocals and percussion. Based out of the Offutt Air Force Base south of Omaha, it is part of the USAF Heartland of America Band.

“If we’re not in the local area, oftentimes we’ll pick a certain part of Nebraska, South Dakota or North Dakota and travel to those locations and present concerts in small towns or communities that would not normally see people in uniform,” Staff Sgt. Daniel Thrower said.

Thrower, a noncommissioned officer in charge of the quintet and trumpetist, has been with the band for six-and-a-half years. Growing up, he said he remembered being inspired by a Marine band that performed in his home town.

“And me being a Boy Scout for all of my youth and playing the trumpet, playing the bugle calls at scout camps and everything, that just really appealed to me,” Thrower said. “So this is in a very real sense living the dream.”

The band’s vocalist is Senior Airman Aliyah Richling, who also works as operations representative for the group. She has been with the band for four-and-a-half years.

“The beautiful thing about my role is that I often will perform national anthems at base events and community events,” she said. “But then as a vocalist with the brass ensemble, we really get an opportunity to honor our veterans and connect with the American public in a way that perhaps other organizations in the Air Force cannot.”

Fouraker said the church was approached by the group, which was planning on playing several shows in the Omaha area.

“We did discuss it, and it didn’t take long before we realized that yes, if we can do this, we want to do this,” she said.

The first half of the band’s performance focuses more on the classics, while the second largely features Richling singing along on patriotic tunes.

“We try to include a lot of variety in what we do so that people will be engaged and interested and emotionally moved to laughter, to tears throughout the show,” Thrower said.

Included in the first half is a march and special tribute composed by Thrower dedicated to those who died in the 9/11 attacks as part of its 20th anniversary.

Richling said one of the favorite parts of the show for the audience and performers is the service song medley, which goes through each anthem for the various military branches.

“And at that time, we invite folks who served in the Army, the Navy, whatever branch they served in to stand and be recognized for their service and sacrifice,” she said.

“And recently, we’ve had the interim song for the Space Force,” Thrower added.

With a wide variety of songs to perform, Fouraker said the band was a perfect fit to perform in the Fremont community.

“The type of music they have ranges from marches to jazz to classical, pop, patriotic,” she said. “So it’s something that probably would appeal to lots of different people.”

Thrower said he is excited to showcase the band’s talents in the Fremont community next week.

“I just do want to say that it has been an extreme honor to be playing music with these fine musicians,” he said. “I can’t imagine a more gratifying job when we actually get to go out and perform, representing our country, representing the Air Force in such a high-quality capacity.”

