AirComfort: A Workforce Game Changer

The Interceptor, the Charger, the Terminator, and the Protector.

Sounds like a good team to have in your corner, doesn’t it?

These are the names of some of the tools used by AirComfort Heating and Cooling to combat those nasty air contaminants that can turn a home into a health hazard.

In addition to keeping their customers warm in the winter and cool in the summer, the AirComfort team also works hard to prevent such health threats as mold, mildew, radon, and carbon monoxide from contaminating interior air.

Excellent customer service, however, is only one of AirComfort’s priorities. This high-tech, innovative company has also established itself as a great place to work.

In 2020, ACHR (Air Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration) named AirComfort the Best Contractor to Work For.

“The ACHR is like our industry bible,” said Chris Landgrebe, general manager of the Fremont office. “So being recognized in that publication was a really big deal for us.”

Landgrebe also was pleasantly surprised when he received a call from Tara Lea, executive director of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, informing him that AirComfort was in the running for this year’s Workforce Game Changer Award.

“This is the fourth year we’ve included this category in our annual award presentation,” Lea said.

The purpose behind this type of award is to honor those businesses that honor their employees with excellent benefits and opportunities for career development.

“Winning that award was awesome!” Landgrebe said. “It’s not just one big thing that we did to earn it, but a bunch of little things.”

One of those “little” things Landgrebe is proud of is AirComfort’s 401(k) retirement plan, which is company matched. Another is the annual profit-sharing check employees receive at the beginning of the holidays.

“That’s the time of year when people typically see their expenses go up significantly,” Landgrebe said. “So we like to help make that time of year easier for our employees.”

One not-so-little way that AirComfort honors its hard-working team is by covering 100% of their healthcare costs.

“We know how burdensome medical expenses can be,” Landgrebe said, “and we don’t want our people to have to worry about that.”

In addition to paid holidays, AirComfort employees also get their birthdays off with pay.

New employees are shown the red-carpet treatment by having their training completely paid for by AirComfort.

“What we want,” Landgrebe said, “are employees who have no obstacles keeping them from acquiring the skills they need so they can advance their careers.”

Holly Jackson’s career with AirComfort started three years ago, when co-owner Steve Simmons walked into the restaurant she was managing.

“It was one of those rare times when I was waiting tables,” Jackson said. “He liked the way I handled myself with people and could tell I was ready for a change.”

Jackson and her husband had a child, and she was tired of working every night as well as weekends.

“AirComfort gives me the opportunity to do work I love, helping people improve the quality of their homes by eliminating contaminants that make people sick, and it gives me the flexibility I need so I can spend time with my family,” she said.

Jackson’s position in a male-dominated industry has its challenges.

“A lot of people are reluctant to work with a woman because they don’t think we can handle this kind of job,” she said. “All I can do is tell them what I know about IAQ systems and the importance of proper ventilation, and hopefully they’ll realize my gender isn’t an issue.”

One issue AirComfort has had to cope with is an industry-wide technician shortage.

Through the Textbook to Trades program, they work with high schools to bring in students who show an interest in this type of work and provide internships.

“We have a brand new training center right here in our Fremont office,” Landgrebe said. “This gives new employees an alternative to enrolling in a trade school and racking up student loan debts.”

The AirComfort training program lasts eight to 10 weeks.

“We’re building the next generation of technicians,” Landgrebe said.

AirComfort not only takes excellent care of its customers and employees, but also serves the community. They enjoy being part of John C. Fremont Days, participating in the car shows and the parades. They also support the U.S. Marines charity Toys for Tots.

“Last year, we filled 27 carts with toys,” Landgrebe said, “and brought in over $1,000 in donations.”

AirComfort further demonstrates its big heart for the little ones by donating a portion of its profits to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as a Partner in Hope.

The company also enjoys helping those individuals who cannot afford adequate heating and cooling equipment.

“Periodically since the start of our business, we’ve been providing free equipment through a program we call The Gift of Heat,” Landgrebe said. “Starting in 2019, we’ve been doing this every year.”

Describing himself as a blue-collar tradesman, Landgrebe finds it deeply gratifying to call people and let them know they’re getting a new system installed.

“Just hearing their gratitude makes me tear up,” he said.

Landgrebe is proud of AirComfort’s Mission Statement: “Keeping you safe, keeping you comfortable, and saving you money better than anyone else.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0