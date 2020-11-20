Airport Advisory Committee unanimously approves bid recommendations for terminal project

Bid recommendations for the terminal project at the Fremont Municipal Airport will make their way to city council for final approval next Tuesday following unanimous approval from the Airport Advisory Committee on Friday morning.
The committee recommended Omaha-based firm Ronco Construction as the contractor for the project. Ronco Construction offered the lowest base bid of the eight contractors who submitted offers, with a $1.6 million asking price.
The terminal is one part of various renovations occurring at the municipal airport.
Work on the airport’s $2.45 million aircraft parking apron was recently completed. That project, which is funded mostly through the Federal Aviation Administration, began construction last spring.
Dave Goedeken, director of public works for the City of Fremont, said the bids for the terminal ranged from Ronco’s low bid of $1.6 million to a high of $2.1 million.
“These guys did a pretty good job of all staying very close in the same dollar, so I’m sure what we got is a very good bid,” he said. “Now, of course, that doesn’t include change orders that will come along the way.”
Pending a favorable vote from city council, Goedeken said a notice to proceed can be issued to contractors. Despite that, Goedeken said he wouldn’t be surprised if there isn’t much work done until the spring.
“My assumption is there won’t be a whole lot going on this winter, if anything,” he said. “I mean, they could go out there and lay utilities and things like that, but we’re going to be getting into frozen ground here within 30 days.”
Goedeken said the winter delay won’t impact the construction of the project.
“I don’t think it really hurts us,” he said. “If they start in the spring, that was always kind of the assumption that they would start then anyway.”
The $1.6 million bid from Ronco Construction covers the base bid for the contract, but the total cost could rise closer to $2 million after construction manager fees are allocated.
In June, the Fremont City Council approved the architectural services agreement for the project, which includes work for a separate Fixed Based Operator hanger, pushing it into its second phase of development.
That phase took the approved schematic site and floor plan of the terminal building and FBO hangar designed by airport terminal architect Davis Design Inc. of Lincoln, and prepared final construction documents and cost estimates.
“That was all carried through the bidding process, awarding and then review of shop drawings,” Goedeken said. “There will be quite a few shop drawings on this project, so Davis Design will do all of that under their original contract that we have presently.”
