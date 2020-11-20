Airport Advisory Committee unanimously approves bid recommendations for terminal project

“My assumption is there won’t be a whole lot going on this winter, if anything,” he said. “I mean, they could go out there and lay utilities and things like that, but we’re going to be getting into frozen ground here within 30 days.”

Goedeken said the winter delay won’t impact the construction of the project.

“I don’t think it really hurts us,” he said. “If they start in the spring, that was always kind of the assumption that they would start then anyway.”

The $1.6 million bid from Ronco Construction covers the base bid for the contract, but the total cost could rise closer to $2 million after construction manager fees are allocated.

In June, the Fremont City Council approved the architectural services agreement for the project, which includes work for a separate Fixed Based Operator hanger, pushing it into its second phase of development.

That phase took the approved schematic site and floor plan of the terminal building and FBO hangar designed by airport terminal architect Davis Design Inc. of Lincoln, and prepared final construction documents and cost estimates.

“That was all carried through the bidding process, awarding and then review of shop drawings,” Goedeken said. “There will be quite a few shop drawings on this project, so Davis Design will do all of that under their original contract that we have presently.”

