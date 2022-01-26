Airport board sees projects on the horizon

An airport advisory board is looking to chart a course after learning about a runway project that could close the facility for at least three months.

That, in turn, would impact businesses using Fremont Municipal Airport.

Board members hope a taxiway can be used as a runway while part of the main runway is being reconstructed due to deterioration that’s occurring — not just in Fremont — but multiple locations in Nebraska and other states.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg recommended city staff consult with Olsson, an engineering and design firm in Omaha, about preliminary planning.

Board member Eric Johnson said this planning needs to include phases, cost estimates and timeframes.

During its monthly meeting, the board approved a motion to present the Airport’s Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) to the Fremont City Council with an exception of moving the Airport Layout Plan (ALP) to 2024 from the initially suggested 2026, and the addition of the Olsson consultation.

While looking at the CIP, members learned that reconstruction of a portion of the runway and a portion of a connecting taxiway is expected to cost $7.3 million—up from an earlier projected cost of $2.3 million.

Dave Goedeken, director of public works for the City of Fremont, said the $2.3 million involved more of a rehab, removing bad sections.

He talked with Anna Lannin of the Nebraska Department of Transportation, Division of Aeronautics, who said the CIP data sheet should include total replacement of those sections.

Goedeken said the project will be included in a request for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.

That project may — or may not — be approved in August.

If approved, it could be a 2023 project.

“Just looking at that — that’s going to be probably a 90-day project that the runway will be shut down,” Johnson said.

Robert Steenblock, board president, thought the work might take even longer.

“They think it’s going to take 90 days to do this? You might as well figure on 120,” Steenblock said.

Johnson acknowledged that weather and other factors could affect how long the project would take.

Board member Ron Spahni wondered about the availability for project contractors if other airports are working on their runways as well.

“The last time they did runway stuff out here, it was nine months,” said Jim Kjeldgaard, president of Fremont Aviation, the fixed base operator.

Kjeldgaard told how that affected his business.

“I sold more fuel the week after we opened, than I did the whole nine months and we had a north-south taxiway (which was a runway). That’s how much of an impact it had on me at least,” Kjeldgaard said.

It’s expected to impact other businesses.

“We need to start looking at doing some pretty serious planning and seeing what happens to the businesses around here that use our airport. It’s going be a huge impact,” Johnson said.

Steenblock thought about planes housed at the airport that will have to relocate.

“It’s going to cost me $20,000 in extra money during that 90 days to move my two airplanes, at least, if I can find a place,” Pilot Ken Cox said.

Kjeldgaard also noted the dilemma involving aircraft in hangars at the airport.

“Potentially, that’s some 50 airplanes you’re gonna ground or move or whatever and you’re not going to find hangar space for 50-some airplanes in this city and state,” Kjeldgaard said.

Goedeken emphasized the importance of safety and the reconstruction project.

“At some point it has to happen,” Goedeken said. “The pavement is deteriorating,” Goedeken said. “It has to happen. We can’t continue to Band-Aid it.”

A portion of the runway, constructed in 1983, is showing signs of severe Alkali-silica reactivity (ASR). So is a portion of connecting taxiway and parallel taxiway pavement.

ASR occurs when silica reacts with dust on limestone used to make concrete and it crystalizes. This enlarges the rock, which causes the concrete to expand from within and cracking occurs.

The chemical reaction began occurring in concrete in the 1990s.

“They’ve done different things with the concrete now that restricts it, but we have a decade and a half in there were this was put in — everywhere. It’s all over in this end of the state,” Goedeken said.

Johnson said this is happening in Iowa and Kansas, too.

He hopes Fremont’s airport can get better life out of this next round of pavement than what was done in 1996 and 2011.

Johnson said by the time the last project occurred there was a cure for the problem.

“A lot of us weren’t around during the last project, but our pavements — especially concrete — are supposed to have a 50-year life,” Johnson said. “Some of this should have been probably done back when we did our project in 2011.”

The portion of the affected runway is 2,300 feet by 100 feet.

Board member Alison Adams asked about the possibility of having Taxiway 1-19, formerly known as Runway 1-19 or the North-South Runway, resurfaced and used as a runway again — which could provide a secondary runway at least for smaller aircraft.

But Johnson said the Federal Aviation Administration decommissioned that as a runway.

“Why couldn’t they put it back in temporarily?” Cox asked.

Johnson wasn’t hopeful.

“You could ask, but I don’t think it would fly with the FAA,” Johnson said. “Usually when it’s gone, it’s gone.”

Goedeken also said Lannin was more inclined to say the airport needs a parallel taxiway and not even have 1-19.

Taxiway A runs parallel to the runway. At this point, it is a partial taxiway.

An extension would add 2,250 feet to Taxiway A, making it a full taxiway.

Cox said if the parallel Taxiway A was extended, it would be the same length as the runway, but not the width.

Johnson said the taxiway is 35 feet wide, more narrow than the runway.

Cox asked if the extended Taxiway A could be used as a runway.

Johnson didn’t think that would be allowed.

“If you don’t ask, you don’t know,” Cox said.

Johnson concurred.

“The common thing is no, but you can always ask,” Johnson said.

Kjeldgaard appeared less than optimistic.

“The last time when they did a runway project, we tried to have them let us use the parallel taxiway and they said, ‘No,’ so I doubt if they change their minds,” Kjeldgaard said. “So basically, we’ll be a heliport (a place where helicopters could land).”

Kjeldgaard added, “That’s why, years ago, it’s too bad they didn’t incorporate a crosswind runway out here.”

Also during the meeting, Johnson stressed the importance of updating the Airport Layout Plan, which he said could be done at the same time as any runway rehabilitation projects.

Johnson said the last ALP was done in 1999.

Goedeken said revisions have been made to the plan since then.

“But there hasn’t been any full-blown planning done,” Johnson said.

The cost of updating the ALP is estimated at $350,000. Of that, $315,000 would be paid for with federal funds and $35,000 would come from local funds.

“If we don’t have a good plan in place, our funding is going to be really delayed, because they (FAA) use this ALP to approve all of our funding and it has to be current,” Johnson said.

Members talked about having the Taxiway A extension work done at the same time as the runway rehabilitation.

“With all the money that’s out there with the infrastructure bill that’s available at this point — the more we move it back, the more it’s going to cost,” Spellerberg said. “The money’s there now. If we’re going to make the improvements, let’s get the improvements done.”

The mayor added other thoughts.

“I’d be more apt to say let’s take advantage of the funding and do it simultaneously,” he said. “I know it’s a lot of change at once, but we’ve got to do it.”

Goedeken wondered if the runway rehabilitation project was approved in August if work would start in 2023, considering how long some projects take.

Johnson talked about being proactive in getting letters to the FAA on using a taxiway for a runway and taking other steps.

“Our consultant needs to start looking at phasing, getting some really tight working days on how long this is actually going to take with some good budget numbers,” Johnson said. “This is going to happen quickly.”

