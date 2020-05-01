Airport committee looking at smaller terminal

With estimated costs for a new airport terminal and Fixed Base Operator hangar coming in over budget, members of the Fremont Municipal Airport Advisory Committee really are sending plans back to the drawing board.
The committee will meet later this month to review plans for a scaled down version of the proposed terminal.
Committee members met via teleconference Friday morning to discuss plans for the new terminal’s construction.
Initially, plans were to present a recommendation at the Fremont City Council’s May 12 meeting.
Now, the plan is to make a recommendation at the council’s May 26 meeting.
On Friday, Mike Wachal, structural engineer and chief financial officer at Davis Design in Lincoln, estimated the cost of the terminal and Fixed Base Operator hangar to be at $3.6 million. That includes design fees and other project costs.
Dave Goedeken, director of public works, said the City of Fremont has $2.2 million budgeted for the project.
Wachal said $2.2 million won’t cover the cost of both the terminal and FBO hangar. The terminal, minus fees, is estimated to cost $1.7 million. The FBO hangar, minus fees, is estimated to cost $1.6 million.
During the next airport meeting, the architect will provide a fee for the design, which will include a scaled-down terminal plan.
The reduced-size terminal plan will eliminate a wing that would have included four offices and two bathrooms. Wachel will provide the square footage for the terminal and an FBO hangar.
Wachel suggested the committee focus on the terminal building, while still having a design for the FBO hangar.
“These two buildings—the FBO and the terminal building—are very connected,” Wachel said. “So you really should be designing them at the same time so you’re not spending money that you shouldn’t be, because you didn’t properly plan for both buildings at the same time.”
He recommended having a capital campaign and building the FBO hangar with those funds with the city assisting with the remainder.
“But you can only afford one building or the other at $2.2 million,” Wachel said.
Even before Wachal’s suggestion, Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton pointed out the need for private funding and a capital campaign.
He recommended against having a bond issue.
Committee member Jennifer Weiss-Assmann inquired about possible funding through the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District. Newton said there aren’t funds for this type of project. Committee member Bill Dugan asked if any Community Development Block Grant funds might be available. Newton said there are none he’s been able to identify.
“The funding sources are pretty tight,” Newton said. “This is a new capital project. There just isn’t much out there for capital projects.”
Dugan said he could see a private co-op involving a loan or a situation where those involved would be paid back, but believes there will be problems trying to raise $1 million or more in donations.
Committee member Dave Monke asked about the possibility of federal funding, but Goedeken said none are available at this point. Committee member Eric Johnson pointed out the Federal Aviation Administration is providing funding for a new aircraft parking apron and that the current one doesn’t meet FAA standards.
Construction of the $2.45 million aircraft parking apron is underway.
An FAA grant will pay for 90 percent of the project. The city will fund the rest.
Johnson said it would be about six years before any federal funding would be a consideration for the terminal building or the hangar.
“We would have to use our general aviation entitlement funds and that would be limited to $600,000, so funding is going to be pretty thin for this—if any,” he said.
Johnson talked about the importance of the FBO hangar, adding that it’s been part of the overall project planning for the last six or seven years.
“That’s something that’s been in demand when we get corporate jets in and with as high of traffic as we have with that,” Johnson said.
Dugan noted the terminal is a necessity due to the corporate traffic, which he calls a blessing.
“I hope people realize the income and business that it generates and what it does for the community,” Dugan said. “It’s your railroad terminal of 100 years ago, so you’ve got to have it or you don’t exist.”
A 2018 terminal area master plan for the airport listed a variety of plants, stores and offices making use of the airport, including: HyVee Food Store; Costco; Walmart; Menards; Taylor & Martin; ADM; 3M; Fremont Beef; and Oil Gear.
Earlier in the meeting, Dugan also questioned some items in the terminal plan, including the size of the 26-person meeting room. He said other airport meeting rooms he’s seen have had capacity for eight or 10 people.
“There’s a lot of little nitpicking things that wouldn't save a lot of money, but I don’t know why we need five offices. I don’t know why we need a bathroom off the pilots’ lounge or sink facilities in the pilots’ lounge,” he said.
Wachal said discussion during a previous meeting involved making sure pilots, who come to the airport during off hours, can get into the pilots’ lounge and get customers to a restroom before boarding the plane without them having access to the main lobby area due to security reasons. He said a small restroom was added for that purpose.
“A lot of these things are nice, but if it’s a make-or-break-it for getting the facility done, I think we could do without some of them,” Dugan said.
Wachal said he doesn’t think money is being spent unwisely and asked how the process could move forward.
He estimated that eliminating the wing with the extra offices would save between $280,000 and $300,000.
Fremont Mayor Scott Getzschman recommended that the design include the terminal in the bid package with the FBO as an alternate—so at least the terminal is built.
“We have to move this forward, because if you go into the next elections and don’t have this started, I think you have some challenges,” Getzschman said.
Wachel said if project bid letting could take place in August or September, work on footings for the terminal could take place in October or November.
The airport advisory committee meets at 8:15 a.m. the third Friday of each month. The next meeting is set for May 15.
