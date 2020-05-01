Airport committee looking at smaller terminal

“That’s something that’s been in demand when we get corporate jets in and with as high of traffic as we have with that,” Johnson said.

Dugan noted the terminal is a necessity due to the corporate traffic, which he calls a blessing.

“I hope people realize the income and business that it generates and what it does for the community,” Dugan said. “It’s your railroad terminal of 100 years ago, so you’ve got to have it or you don’t exist.”

A 2018 terminal area master plan for the airport listed a variety of plants, stores and offices making use of the airport, including: HyVee Food Store; Costco; Walmart; Menards; Taylor & Martin; ADM; 3M; Fremont Beef; and Oil Gear.

Earlier in the meeting, Dugan also questioned some items in the terminal plan, including the size of the 26-person meeting room. He said other airport meeting rooms he’s seen have had capacity for eight or 10 people.

“There’s a lot of little nitpicking things that wouldn't save a lot of money, but I don’t know why we need five offices. I don’t know why we need a bathroom off the pilots’ lounge or sink facilities in the pilots’ lounge,” he said.