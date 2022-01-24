Airport played vital role in 2019 flood

When talking about the importance of Fremont Municipal Airport, Eric Johnson points out the important role the airport played during the flood of 2019.

Johnson, a member of the airport’s advisory committee, points to an article in the Nebraska Aviation Counts! Study of the impact of airports in the state.

The article told how Fremont was surrounded by flood waters after two levees were breached.

With no available roads in or out of the city, the airport became a hub for rescuers.

It said Fremont Aviation Vice President Greg Kjeldgaard estimated at least 1,000 people were transported to nearby airports in Omaha, Columbus, Lincoln and Wahoo.

“These efforts proved to be a lifeline for the remaining victims in the four days it took emergency crews to clear the roadways,” the report stated.

Pilots brought supplies – like baby diapers, formula and toiletries - into a city that had become an island as water-covered highways became impassable.

They brought people to and from the city. Pilot Mike McGillick flew Curt Goracke, who needed quadruple bypass surgery, out of Fremont to the Millard airport, where a relative picked him up so he could have the operation in Omaha.

A Nebraska Army National Guard helicopter that airlifted seven first responders from the Elkhorn River landed at the airport so the men could be taken to Methodist Fremont Health hospital.

Members of the Blackhawk helicopter crew said in a Fremont Tribune article how they’d already conducted five or six rescues before heading to the Arlington area and had considered stopping for fuel first before going to rescue the first-responders, now in the cold, debris-filled water.

Pilots wondered if they’d have enough fuel to rescue all the men.

Flying over Fremont, they contacted a civilian EMT pilot and asked if he could call someone so they could get fuel at the Fremont airport after the rescue.

In the darkness, the crew pulled all seven men up 75 feet to safety – as they “watched the fuel gauge fall like a rock” – then flew to Fremont’s airport and refueled before heading out to other rescues.

“Our airport throughout the Midwest and other regions has kind of become a poster child for how an airport functions during an emergency,” Johnson said. “That example has gone through other states on how an airport’s valued.”

