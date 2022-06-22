Airport runway project delayed

A project involving work on portions of a runway at Fremont Municipal Airport is being pushed back a year.

The earliest this project will start is 2024.

Dave Goedeken, director of public works for the City of Fremont, said a state official initially was confident federal funding would be allocated this year with the project potentially starting in 2023.

But during the recent airport advisory committee meeting, Goedeken said he talked with Anna Lannin, engineering division manager of the Nebraska Department of Transportation, Division of Aeronautics.

Lannin indicated the project won’t proceed as soon as planned.

“They’re hearing back from the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) that they’re short on money, let’s put it that way,” Goedeken said. “Everything is getting pushed back. Projects they had slated for this year are going to happen next year and projects for next year are going to happen the following year.”

Goedeken said in January the project would be included in a request for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill funding.

In the last six months, board members have talked about work on portions of the runway and a connecting taxiway.

Concrete in these portions has been deteriorating from within due to an adverse chemical reaction. This deterioration has been occurring in multiple sites in Nebraska and other states.

Goedeken said earlier this year that after a pavement analysis, officials would make recommendations of types of repairs such as: Rehabilitation; an asphalt overlay; or total removal of and replacement of sections in the areas of deterioration.

The board learned that the cost is estimated to be $7.3 million if a total replacement of sections in these portions was required.

Pilot Ken Cox is not an advisory committee member, but has attended several meetings. During the recent meeting, he asked if the project would be re-evaluated in the future.

Goedeken mentioned the types of possible repairs again and said these options will be examined in a study done by engineers. He said the federal government requires that all the different options be examined so the most cost-effective method is used.

Board member Jeff Peterson shared an idea for a possible option. Peterson said an Omaha company pumps a type of foam which becomes rock-like hard under concrete. He said the company would be willing to provide an estimate.

Peterson said this option could save a lot of money and time.

“They could come out here in the morning and get to work and by the next day, you’re ready to roll,” Peterson said.

He said the company has a contract with Offutt Air Force Base and offers different products.

“Maybe we’re not a candidate for that, but maybe we are,” Peterson said. “And if we are — and it costs less and achieves the goal of not shutting down the airport — hey why not, if it works?”

Board members and Jim Kjeldgaard, president of Fremont Aviation which operates the airport, have been concerned that it could take nine months for concrete removal and replacement.

Kjeldgaard has said that not using the runway all those months would seriously impact Fremont Aviation and other businesses that use the airport.

“I don’t want to shut a man’s business down,” Peterson said. “I don’t want to shut the airport down.”

Peterson stressed the importance of runway safety.

“We have to have an excellent runway,” Peterson said. “That’s no question, but if we can do it at a lesser cost that will allow us funds — hopefully — to do things like this FBO hangar (for which there currently isn’t funding). We certainly want to do what’s right, but I don’t want to overspend.”

Committee members have discussed the possible alternatives of using former Runway 1-19 during work on the main runway.

Lannin has said Runway 1-19 was decommissioned by the FAA.

Robert Steenblock, committee chairman, again talked about 1-19. Steenblock said he remembered that the runway was decommissioned due to proposed roadway construction, which didn’t occur. So he asked why the airport couldn’t have 1-19 as a runway again and have it overlaid with asphalt.

“The state did say that if we relinquished that to it, that they would blacktop that thing and use it as a taxiway. Nothing’s happened,” Steenblock said.

Kjeldgaard also favored reopening 1-19, adding that he’d like to have a grass runway as well.

Last month, members talked about having a grass runway, saying that while larger aircrafts couldn’t use it, smaller ones could.

Board member Eric Johnson, vice president of Kirkham Michael Consulting Engineers, provided another perspective.

“What we see, too, in the industry is that the FAA does not support these (grass runways) with their funding, so — you hate to say it — but it would be pretty sure that it would be an all-local cost to build it,” Johnson said.

Committee members also talked about obtaining funds to construct a corporate hangar that would house incoming planes and serve as a maintenance hangar where aircraft is inspected and repaired.

Peterson said he talked with Melissa Diers of the Fremont Area Community Foundation, which provides grants such as one for Keene Memorial Library expansion, and said she’d be happy to meet with board members.

Goedeken said there are drawings for the corporate hangar, which could be shown to the FACF.

Johnson also recommended providing a summary of the airport’s economic impact on the city.

A Nebraska Aviation Counts! Team study indicates that Fremont’s airport generates $10.5 million in goods and services from airport-related activities and supports more than 90 jobs related to airport activities.

The payroll from those jobs totals more than $2.6 million.

In other business, Goedeken talked about the new airport terminal.

He has been working with the contractor who must make sure various tasks are completed before the project is closed out.

For instance, the contractor will need to have pavement replaced in front of the terminal where there is a water puddle. A fence will need to be fixed in a place where it was accidentally damaged by a machine.

New airport furniture is scheduled to come in July.

The airport advisory committee meets at 8:15 a.m. the third Friday of each month. Members now are having meetings in the new terminal at the airport. Meetings are open to the public.

