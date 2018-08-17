Airport zoning will be addressed at a future meeting of the Airport Advisory Committee.
When the committee met Friday morning, Eric Johnson reminded his fellow members that — as they talk about future runway expansion — they and the city need to make sure they’re protecting areas zoned for aeronautical uses.
“It’s mandated by the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) that the city and local airport advisory boards or airport zoning boards are obligated to protect that airspace,” he said.
Johnson told the Tribune current airport zoning for Fremont should be reviewed.
“As areas around the airport are being developed, we need to make sure we’re protecting the airport’s investment and safety of the airport,” he said.
Potential development could have an impact near the airport for the safety of the flying public and the people on the ground.
Johnson said areas 10 miles out from where runways end — southeast and northwest of the airport — are zoned with height restrictions for safe operations into the airport.
There could be potential problems if towers or tall buildings are erected in certain areas — which could impact safety and put a damper on future airport expansion plans. Residences and businesses should not be built too close to the runways.
Sometimes — with smaller airports — something has slipped through and a tower has been built.
That will impact the safety features of the airport, which makes it challenging for it to expand or make other improvements, he said.
Dave Goedeken, director of public works for the City of Fremont, said building permit applicants are instructed to provide information, such as building height and location, to a website.
The information goes to the FAA, which determines if it is all right to build in that zone. If it is, the FAA will send them a permit.
Members talked about inviting the airport zoning board and someone from Dodge County to come to the next meeting.
The advisory council meets at 8:15 a.m. on the third Friday of each month in the airport terminal at 1203 W. 23rd St., Fremont. Meetings are open to the public.