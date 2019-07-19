The Washington County Fair in Arlington is set to kick off next week, where area residents can enjoy a multitude of entertainment offerings including two big-name country artists rocking the Two Rivers Arena.
The first day of 101st Washington County Fair festivities will be punctuated by performances from Tyler Farr and Rhett Akins who are co-headlining a concert on Friday, July 26.
Farr and Akins will play in the Two Rivers Arena at the fairgrounds. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. with Rhett Akins performing at 7:30 p.m. and Tyler Farr at 9 p.m. Tickets are $35.
Local favorite Dylan Bloom will also perform in the beer garden following the concert.
Farr has three No. 1 songs to his credit: “A Guy Walks into a Bar,” “Redneck Crazy” and “Whiskey In My Water,” his first No. 1 as a songwriter.
Farr’s second album, “Suffer in Peace,” debuted in 2015 in the top five on both the Billboard Top 200 Albums and Billboard Country Albums Charts.
Akins is best known for his song, “That Ain’t My Truck,” his first No. 1 hit which he also co-wrote. The following year he released “Somebody New” which produced another No. 1 hit, “Don’t Get Me Started.”
“We are super excited to kick off our fair with the co-headline concert on Friday, it’s kind of our big ‘lets get this thing started’ event,” Jason Cloudt, Washington County Fair Board President, said.
Along with Akins and Farr providing a jolt of energy on the first night of the fair, this year’s schedule is chalk full of entertainment for everyone in the entire family.
Events on July 27 will include many of the Washington County Fair’s 4-H shows including the Poultry Show and Horse Show bright and early at 8 a.m.
The day will also include 4-H Static Exhibit judging, as well as the Dairy Cattle Show, Rabbit Show, and Bucket Calf Interviews into the evening.
There will also be a Cowboy Fun Run at 8 a.m., a Tractor Driving Contest near the baseball field at 3 p.m., and a Rocket Launch Contest from 5-6:30 p.m.
The Granite & Marble Interiors Rodeo will also kick off on Saturday at 7 p.m. and continue on Sunday, July 28 at the same time.
According to Cloudt, Sunday, July 28 figures to be a busy one at the annual fair.
“We have a BBQ Contest, Bloody Mary bar, mud volleyball, a parade and so much more,” he said. “It’s going to be a super eventful day.”
The annual Mud Volleyball Tournament will begin at 10 a.m. on the 28th with the Bloody Mary Bar opening at the same time.
The Backyard BBQ Contest begins at 1 p.m. and the annual parade, with a theme this year of “Washington County Strong” will begin at 4:30 p.m.
Cloudt says that after a difficult spring for the entire area, he hopes that people from all over can come out and enjoy themselves throughout the weeklong festivities.
“We are ready, the grounds are in great shape and we’re excited to have a good crowd,” he said. “We hope everybody is ready to get out and have some fun after a pretty miserable spring.”
The fair will also feature live music in the beer garden every night from July 26-31.
One new event at this year’s Washington County Fair is a new Teen Zone which will be located in the North Commercial Building and is sponsored by Henton Trenching.
“We just wanted to provide a place for teenagers to come hang out and have a little bit of fun,” Cloudt said. “They can plug in their phones, play sand volleyball or yard golf, and lots of bales of hay to sit on and converse with each other.”
Events will wrap up on July 31 with the Olsen Auto Demolition Derby at 7:30 p.m. which is followed by live music in the beer garden provided by Lemon Fresh Day at 9:30 p.m.
A full schedule of events can be found online at www.washingtoncountyfairne.com.