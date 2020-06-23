Aksarben Ball postponed due to COVID-19
Aksarben Ball postponed due to COVID-19

  • Updated
Local News

The 2020 Aksarben Ball has been postponed to Jan. 9, 2021.

The Aksarben Ball is a statewide celebration which, for the past 125 years, has been bringing Nebraska’s civic minded families together to celebrate and recognize the spirit of giving in our state. The ball format recognizes a number of families for their contributions to their communities and Nebraska. While the event raises money for Aksarben, the purpose of the event is to convene and honor families committed to the wellbeing of Nebraska.

Each year, the Aksarben Ball raises funds critical in helping students dreaming of a college education, but with critical financial need preventing their dreams from being realized. Over $1 in scholarships is awarded annually. Every scholarship awarded through the Aksarben Foundation is funded entirely by donor dollars and helps these students attend the Nebraska college or university of their choice.

