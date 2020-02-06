The Aksarben Foundation has announced the opening of its time-honored Aksarben Community Grant Program for 2020. Started in the 1990s, this grant program has been overseen and funded by the Aksarben Friends membership group and has touched nearly every county in Nebraska.
Open to 501(C)(3) organizations throughout Nebraska and western Iowa, these matching grants are awarded based on the demonstration of community need, the capacity to implement the proposed project, and the proposed project result.
For additional information or to complete your application online, visit www.aksarben.org. All applications are due May 31, at which time applications will then be reviewed and recipients notified by June 2020.