The Aksarben Foundation, along with Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers, has announced this year’s 142 honorees for the Aksarben Pioneer Farm (100 years) and Aksarben Heritage Farm Awards (150 years).
Aksarben began awarding the Pioneer Award in 1956, and since that time, nearly 10,000 farm families have received the award statewide. The Heritage Award was established in 2014, has been awarded to nearly 75 farm families.
To commemorate this milestone, each of these families will receive an engraved plaque and gatepost marker at the county fair in the county where their farm is located.
Honoring 150 years – the 2019 Aksarben Heritage Farm Families are:
Burt County: Janet Malone Trust (original owner: Robert Tranmer) Farm Established 1868.
Dodge County: Curtis and Laurie Helgenberger (original owner: Ferdinand Helgenberger) Farm Established 1868; Don and Becky Von Seggern (original owner: Arend H. Von Seggern) Farm Established 1869; Mary Becker (original owner: Frederick George Becker) Farm Established 1868.
Pioneer Awards honoring 100 years
Burt County: Jerry and Elaine (Geisler) Holmberg (original owner: George and Ida (Langewisch) Geisler) Farm Established 1908.
Dodge County: Evelyn Jorgensen Trust (original owner: James Robert Jorgensen) Farm Established 1917.
Saunders County: Deborah L. Princ Machovec (original owner: Anton J. Princ) Farm Established 1919; Bernard and Emily Sladky (original owner: Jakub and Karolina Sladky) Farm Established 1916; Marvin Brainard (original owner: Frederick Baltz) Farm Established 1881.
Washington County: Donald C. Andersen and Mardell M. Andersen Trust (original owner: Christoffer/Sine Andersen, Henry/Henriette Linden) Farm Established 1870.