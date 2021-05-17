Alcohol inspections held in three counties, including Saunders

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have completed alcohol inspections at dozens of businesses in three eastern Nebraska counties.

The inspections were held on Saturday, May 15, in Butler, Saunders, and Seward counties. In total, 74 businesses were inspected. Seven businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 9%. The total for each county was:

Butler County – 14 businesses inspected; 2 businesses sold to a minor.

Saunders County – 40 businesses inspected; 5 businesses sold to a minor.

Seward County – 20 businesses inspected; 0 businesses sold to a minor.

Businesses that sell alcohol to a minor are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sells alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.

