 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alcohol inspections held in three counties, including Saunders
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Alcohol inspections held in three counties, including Saunders

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have completed alcohol inspections at dozens of businesses in three eastern Nebraska counties.

The inspections were held on Saturday, May 15, in Butler, Saunders, and Seward counties. In total, 74 businesses were inspected. Seven businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 9%. The total for each county was:

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Butler County – 14 businesses inspected; 2 businesses sold to a minor.

Saunders County – 40 businesses inspected; 5 businesses sold to a minor.

Seward County – 20 businesses inspected; 0 businesses sold to a minor.

Businesses that sell alcohol to a minor are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sells alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.

Public safety
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mystic Aquarium gets 5 Beluga whales from Canada

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News