Allergy led to respiratory therapy, colorful bulletin boards

To keep staffers’ attention, Misfeldt began making more elaborate displays. People from other departments even came to see them.

“I try and make it eye-catching so it usually has a good deal of color to it,” he said of the creative displays.

He finds ideas off the internet. Hospital personnel give him ideas, too.

Misfeldt uses seasonal or holiday themes — March Madness; April Showers; Easter; Graduations; Fourth of July; summer.

“Since we’re the cardiology department, usually for Valentine’s Day, I’ll do stuff with more heart-related issue and topics,” he said.

A Halloween bulletin board included the words: “No bones about it. You’re the best department” and “Don’t be afraid to do your best.”

During the peak of the pandemic, he created a brightly colored bulletin board with statements such as “In case no one has told you today, Hello! You belong here. We believe in you. You’re doing great! We can’t do this without you.”

That bulletin board contained no data or meeting reminders.

Just affirmation.

He tells why.