Allergy led to respiratory therapy, colorful bulletin boards

An allergy altered the trajectory of Bob Misfeldt’s career plans.
The Fremont man started with one job that helped people look good.
He went to another that helps them breathe easier.
The job also lets him use his creativity to help others see the writing on the wall — in the most positive sense — something especially poignant during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Misfeldt is a respiratory therapist and diagnostic coordinator for the cardiopulmonary department at Methodist Fremont Health.
Now starting his 33rd year at the hospital, Misfeldt has been in a supervisory role for about the last 17.
Throughout his career, he’s enjoyed working with patients in a community setting much different than larger places.
Misfeldt’s career path began in Arlington, where he graduated from high school.
He graduated from the Lincoln College of Hair Design, then owned and operated Shear Excellence, a barber and beauty shop in Arlington.
Misfeldt ran the shop for about 10 years, but became allergic to hair care products — perms, coloring and even shampoos and hairsprays.
His Workman’s Comp insurance would pay for him to attend what’s now Midland University.
And after completing tests and questionnaires, Misfeldt had three career choices.
Misfeldt first chose mortuary science, but the nearest school was in Kansas City. He and his wife, Lori, had just bought a home in Fremont and were expecting their second child. They didn’t want to move.
While he wasn’t familiar with respiratory therapy, he knew Workman’s Comp would cover his education for two years. So he opted for that career choice.
“It turned out it was a two-calendar-year course at Midland and another year at Immanuel Hospital,” he said.
Misfeldt competed a three-year course in two years.
“I had to take a little extra load, but thanks to my wife I got through,” he said.
While still a student, he worked one to two days a week at what was called Memorial Hospital of Dodge County.
He was hired full time in 1990.
Misfeldt has worked at the hospital through four name changes.
Memorial Hospital, named in 1971, became Fremont Area Medical Center in 1996, then Fremont Health (Medical Center) in 2014, and Methodist Fremont Health in 2018.
The hospital has had four CEOs and two directors during Misfeldt’s tenure.
During his career, Misfeldt has worked in multiple facets of respiratory therapy.
His experience has included night and day shifts in acute care. He’s worked in outpatient cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation.
He later became diagnostic coordinator.
Misfeldt does pulmonary function testing and supervises the cardiac, sleep center and pulmonary function laboratory. He schedules personnel.
He usually arrives at the hospital by 6:30 a.m.
Misfeldt begins working with patients at 8 a.m. When not conducting diagnostic testing, he talks to hospital patients about a smoking cessation program.
And for the last decade, Misfeldt has done something else.
He’s created unique bulletin boards.
It began about 10 years ago, when departments were asked to post customer service scores and numbers of procedures along with projects.
“We went down to the basement and found a bulletin board and put it up,” he said. “For a while, it was simply data. Over the years, we started making it more about affirmation and positivity.”
He’d post positive patient comments along with words such as “You are cared about.”
To keep staffers’ attention, Misfeldt began making more elaborate displays. People from other departments even came to see them.
“I try and make it eye-catching so it usually has a good deal of color to it,” he said of the creative displays.
He finds ideas off the internet. Hospital personnel give him ideas, too.
Misfeldt uses seasonal or holiday themes — March Madness; April Showers; Easter; Graduations; Fourth of July; summer.
“Since we’re the cardiology department, usually for Valentine’s Day, I’ll do stuff with more heart-related issue and topics,” he said.
A Halloween bulletin board included the words: “No bones about it. You’re the best department” and “Don’t be afraid to do your best.”
During the peak of the pandemic, he created a brightly colored bulletin board with statements such as “In case no one has told you today, Hello! You belong here. We believe in you. You’re doing great! We can’t do this without you.”
That bulletin board contained no data or meeting reminders.
Just affirmation.
He tells why.
“A lot of departments in the hospitals, they do their jobs every day,” he said. “Just because they’re not doctors or nurses, sometimes they don’t get the affirmation from the community, because we’re not well known. People don’t really remember respiratory therapists. They don’t remember housekeeping, facilities and those departments did outstanding jobs of picking up so much during the pandemic.”
Misfeldt said people in different departments would have to learn new skills in a day.
Housekeeping personnel had to learn to clean differently. Facilities personnel had to put in new vents and ducts. Respiratory therapists had to give new medications and learn new procedures and techniques with rotating and moving patients when they were on ventilators.
The board’s message was to provide encouragement in the midst of that.
In his time at the hospital, Misfeldt’s made many memories.
One of the most satisfying occurred a couple weekends ago when he attended the wedding reception of a young woman he started taking care of when she was about 3 or 4 years old and in the hospital multiple times.
Sad memories occurred during the COVID pandemic. While he didn’t have direct, hands-on care with these patients, they were hospitalized for 30 or 40 days.
“You become really involved in their care and then a handful of them passed. That was very difficult,” he said.
Sad times not related to COVID have occurred when a baby, who died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) or one who drowned in a pool, were brought in.
When older people die, they’ve lived a life, had a family and made good and bad memories.
“But when it’s an infant or a child that’s very distressing, even for all of us who’ve been 30 years out,” he said. “It can’t help but bring a tear.”
Misfeldt notes the positive — like COVID patients who had good outcomes.
“There are really good stories of people who walked out of the hospital and are on the street today and celebrated Father’s Day and we thought they weren’t going to make it and here they are pretty much back to normal,” he said. “Those are the good things about health care.”
He also cites the positive aspect of the hospital having cutting edge technology and newer equipment and techniques. He appreciates the community aspect. Staffers know the patients who come in or their grandparents or friends or other family members.
“I really enjoy working with people and I get to see lots of people in a day,” he said.
When he’s not working, he’s enjoyed hobbies. Misfeldt sang with The Pathfinder Chorus for 17 years, quitting just before the pandemic. He’s performed with the Fremont Community Players. He hopes to be in future productions at Fremont Opera House.
The Misfeldts have a daughter, Abbey McNutt, a music teacher in McCook, a son, Jeremy, a plumber at All Systems in Fremont, and son, Ryan McNutt, an electrician at the hospital in McCook.
Jeremy and Ryan served in the U.S. Marines. For 3 ½ of his four years in the military, Ryan was deployed in Afghanistan.
Granddaughters MaKenna Misfeldt will turn 8 in July and Kinley McNutt is 3.
Bob Misfeldt hopes to retire in a few years. He and Lori, now the MFH hospice-home care administrative assistant, plan to spend more time visiting family in McCook.
Misfeldt’s been happy at MFH, adding: “I’ve been able to do all the things I wanted to do.”