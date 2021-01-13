Allo Communications bringing internet, TV service to Fremont, Inglewood this summer

Allo Communications announced that it would bring its fiber internet, television and phone services to Fremont this summer.
“As a new member of the Fremont community, we believe in being local, hiring local and giving back to local organizations and nonprofits in meaningful ways,” Allo President Bard Moline said in a press release Monday. “Whether working in a local business, learning in a local school, or working and learning from home, Allo will make Fremont an even more outstanding community to live, work, play and thrive.”
Allo is a service provider for businesses, residents and governmental entities owned by Lincoln-based company Nelnet. The company provides gigabit service to more than 390,000 people in 13 cities across Nebraska and Colorado.
The construction and hiring process for Fremont will begin this month, with 20 employees planned. Initial service will be available to Fremont and Inglewood, with adjacent lake communities and other developments to be considered in 2022.
On Dec. 29, 2020, the Fremont City Council approved a lease agreement between Allo and the city and Dodge County. The next day, the Dodge County Board of Supervisors also approved the agreement.
The agreement allows for Allo to use a 100-by-100-foot lot at Fremont Technology Park on East 27th Street, north of Fremont. The land is jointly owned by Fremont and Dodge County.
Mayor Joey Spellerberg said in the release he is thrilled that Allo chose to bring its services to Fremont.
“Their plan to build out a communitywide fiber optic network will expand communication services offered in Fremont — benefiting businesses and residences with greater choices for internet and entertainment,” he said. “I welcome Allo and look forward to working with them as we grow Fremont together.”
Allo Director of Social Media and Marketing Tanna Hanna said Allo’s relationship with the Fremont community began in 2004 with the company providing business voice services.
“We approached Fremont a few years ago to consider adding faster, more reliable options for residents in the community and are happy to announce our plans to build in Fremont in 2021,” she said.
With constructing underway, Hanna said Fremont residents will notice crews from Allo and Bauer Underground working in easements around the community to place conduit and fiber optics.
“Fiber will be placed to provide service to homes and businesses throughout Fremont,” she said. “Once a customer signs up for service, the fiber line will be installed from the easement to the customer’s property or business.”
Hanna said as Allo is looking for talented, customer-focused individuals to join its team, information on job opportunities can be found at allofiber.com/careers.
“We are very excited about bringing state-of-the-art fiber internet, TV, phone and business products to the Fremont community,” she said. “We believe in providing faster, friendlier options as well as getting involved in hometowns.”
Residents can stay updated on the construction progress, see when their area is ready for installation and learn more about Allo by visiting allofiber.com/fremont.
“We are excited to introduce the Fremont community to a competitive choice for communication and entertainment services from Allo,” Moline said. “As a local communications provider, we will not only offer you a hassle-free experience, but a faster, more reliable connection.”