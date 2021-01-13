Allo Communications bringing internet, TV service to Fremont, Inglewood this summer

Mayor Joey Spellerberg said in the release he is thrilled that Allo chose to bring its services to Fremont.

“Their plan to build out a communitywide fiber optic network will expand communication services offered in Fremont — benefiting businesses and residences with greater choices for internet and entertainment,” he said. “I welcome Allo and look forward to working with them as we grow Fremont together.”

Allo Director of Social Media and Marketing Tanna Hanna said Allo’s relationship with the Fremont community began in 2004 with the company providing business voice services.

“We approached Fremont a few years ago to consider adding faster, more reliable options for residents in the community and are happy to announce our plans to build in Fremont in 2021,” she said.

With constructing underway, Hanna said Fremont residents will notice crews from Allo and Bauer Underground working in easements around the community to place conduit and fiber optics.

“Fiber will be placed to provide service to homes and businesses throughout Fremont,” she said. “Once a customer signs up for service, the fiber line will be installed from the easement to the customer’s property or business.”