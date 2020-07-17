Alto Kitchen and Bar brings Italian dining experience to downtown Fremont

Drew Statz has always had a love for cooking, starting from just the age of 15.
“I’ve had every job under the sun since then,” he said. “But I’ve always cooked in the evenings, and decided one day to just do it full time.”
Statz’s passion brought him to Alto Kitchen and Bar, a new restaurant in downtown Fremont at 317 N. Main St.
The restaurant, owned by Savage Restaurant Group, opened on June 11 after delays due to the flooding and COVID-19 pandemic. Alto brings an approachable fine dining experience to Fremont with Italian food, including pasta imported from Italy and bread made in house.
Alto isn’t the first Main Street restaurant for Statz, who got his start working at J’s Steakhouse, which closed earlier this year. He soon moved to Omaha and started attending culinary school while working at Avoli Osteria.
“From there, I had an opportunity to go to New York. I was in Ithaca, New York, cooking in the Finger Lakes region, studying wine, studying food,” he said. “And it was awesome, some of the best fun I’ve ever had.”
Recently, Statz became executive chef of the Hotel Deco, a high-end hotel in downtown Omaha. But after it closed due to the pandemic, he and his wife decided they wanted to get out of Omaha and move to Fremont.
“I came in for an interview just to kind of wait tables, and the owner told me about the project and what he wanted to do, and we hit it off right away and we’ve been cooking like this ever since,” Statz said.
At Alto, a majority of the produce, including herbs, tomatoes and beets, comes from the owners’ community garden or from Statz’s farm. Statz said his favorite dish to cook at the restaurant is the rib eye.
“It’s a 28-ounce rib eye we dry age in house served with a pound of ‘naughty fries,’” he said. “We call them naughty fries, they’re seasoned in fermented mushroom powder and Sichuan peppercorn.”
Mikal Coleman, a bartender at Alto, has been with the profession for about five years. He initially came to Fremont from Buffalo, New York, for Midland University’s football program.
“I was just kind of looking for a new job,” Coleman said. “I worked across the street and kind of saw this place was coming up, so I kind of just came in and met with them and they offered me a job, so I kind of just went with it.”
Although the restaurant serves just about any mixed drink, Coleman said the bar’s number-one seller is its wide range of imported Old World wine.
“We sell a lot of the Mercedes, that’s going to be a red wine, as well as the Elana Walch, that’s also a red wine, we sell a good amount of those,” he said. “And then for white wine, we have an Impero that we sell a pretty good amount of.”
In working at Alto, Statz said he loves his job and getting to cook for the restaurant.
“We love the range, we love being able to welcome everybody,” he said. “It’s not just for people with money and it’s not just fast food and dumbed-down food.”
Coleman said his favorite part of getting to be a part of the Alto team is to see a good crowd of customers every day.
“Someone comes in here, they’re happy to be here, we’re happy to serve them, they’re happy with their food,” he said. “It’s just an overall great experience for everybody.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.