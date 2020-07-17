Alto Kitchen and Bar brings Italian dining experience to downtown Fremont

“I came in for an interview just to kind of wait tables, and the owner told me about the project and what he wanted to do, and we hit it off right away and we’ve been cooking like this ever since,” Statz said.

At Alto, a majority of the produce, including herbs, tomatoes and beets, comes from the owners’ community garden or from Statz’s farm. Statz said his favorite dish to cook at the restaurant is the rib eye.

“It’s a 28-ounce rib eye we dry age in house served with a pound of ‘naughty fries,’” he said. “We call them naughty fries, they’re seasoned in fermented mushroom powder and Sichuan peppercorn.”

Mikal Coleman, a bartender at Alto, has been with the profession for about five years. He initially came to Fremont from Buffalo, New York, for Midland University’s football program.

“I was just kind of looking for a new job,” Coleman said. “I worked across the street and kind of saw this place was coming up, so I kind of just came in and met with them and they offered me a job, so I kind of just went with it.”

Although the restaurant serves just about any mixed drink, Coleman said the bar’s number-one seller is its wide range of imported Old World wine.