Altrusa Club cancels recognition dinner

Altrusa International Inc. of Fremont has canceled its Scholarship and Senior Recognition Dinner on Wednesday, April 15, at Fremont Golf Club due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The scholarship winners will be announced at a later date.
Altrusa International Inc. of Fremont has canceled its Scholarship and Senior Recognition Dinner on Wednesday, April 15, at Fremont Golf Club due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The scholarship winners will be announced at a later date.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.