Altrusa Club plans three-day holiday boutique in Fremont

  • Updated
Local News

Altrusa will be having a Holiday Boutique-Fundraising Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 17 and 18, and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Church of Christ, 4163 N. Broad St., in Fremont.

All proceeds will go toward the Altrusa Scholarship Fund for local Fremont High School and Archbishop Bergan High School students who apply.

