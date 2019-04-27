Recognition dinner
Altrusa held its Scholarship and Achievement Recognition Dinner on April 17 at Fremont Golf Club.
Mary Caffey welcomed all the guest and led the Altrusa Grace.
After dinner Colleen Dilley introduced guest speaker, President Jody Horner from Midland University.
Caffey then introduced the principal of Archbishop Bergan High School, Dan Koenig, and the Director of Guidance from Fremont High School, Mark Williams.
Jakie Pawling introduced each student and read their accomplishments throughout high school.
Vice president Karen Rathje presented the scholarship winners. Lexi Proskovec was the winner of the $500 scholarship while Juanita Mendoza was the winner of the $1,000 scholarship.
The Achievement Students from Archbishop Bergan High School were: Allison Dieckmann, Zoey Hurst, Nicholas Kincanon, Garrison Mendlik, Jiwon Shin and Jack Wilmes.
The Fremont High School students honored were: Jewel Ashbrook, Annie Cooper, Avery Decker, Garrett Divis, Edmund England, Payton Eyler, Morgan Filter, Lauren Gifford, Mitchell Glause, Lauren Glowacki, Matthew Klein, Hayley Lambley, Juanita Mendoza, Tate Moeller, Madison Moore, Mikayla Paulson, Alexa Pritchett, Lexi Proskovec, Ben Schulz and Caitlyn Vyhlidal.