Altrusa International of Fremont begins 98th year of service

Altrusa International of Fremont held its first meeting at noon on Friday, Aug. 12, at Fremont Golf Club. The organization is entering its 98th year of serving the Fremont community.

Installation of officers for 2022-2023 was held: President, Jolene Schauer; Vice President, Jane Petersen; Treasurer, Marian Brown; Secretary, Jakie Pawling; Directors, Carolyn Windeshausen and Kim Spicka; Immediate Past President, Karen Rathje. Rhoda Holstine had the honor of installing the officers.

Altrusa held a Rummage and Boutique sale in June at the Church of Christ to kick off their fundraising events for 2022.

Starting on Saturday, Sept. 17, through Saturday, Oct. 22, Altrusa will be selling tickets at Ace Hardware. Tickets will be sold for $1 or six tickets for $5. The first prize will be a quilt, the second prize $100 and third prize $75. Tickets will be sold from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Altrusa will hold its Holiday Boutique-Rummage-Bake Sale on Nov. 17-19 at the Church of Christ. More information to come.

For Altrusa’s International Project, drawstring homemade tote bags were sewn and school supplies purchased. At the September meeting the bags will be assembled and taken to the Norfolk Orphan Grain Train for distribution to students around the world.