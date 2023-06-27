Altrusa International of Fremont Inc. will hold its spring rummage sale at the Church of Christ located at 4163 N. Broad St.

The sale hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 29-30, and 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 1.

This year’s raffle tickets will be $1 each for a chance to win $100 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third place. The money raised will go for scholarships for Fremont High School and Archbishop Bergan High School in Fremont.

The date of the drawing for these prizes will be Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.