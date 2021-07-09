Alzheimer's Cafe to provide safe, '50s-themed environment in Fremont

With music, activities and root beer floats, Debbie Wolfe said she’s planning a comfortable space for people with Alzheimer’s disease.
“What I’ve learned with Alzheimer’s is people can remember what they did 50 years ago, but may not remember what they had for breakfast this morning,” she said. “With Alzheimer’s the memories are always there, but it’s the current time that seems to be a little more difficult.”
This Sunday, a 1950s-themed Alzheimer’s Cafe will take place 1:30-3:30 p.m. at The Lighthouse at 84 W. Sixth St. The event will take place the second and fourth Sunday of each month.
Having spent the last 13 years providing home health care and hospice care, Wolfe said she was inspired to start the event by her very first patient, a woman with Alzheimer’s, a progressive disease that results in mental decline.
“My kids kind of have grown up watching me care for Alzheimer’s patients and been a part of it as well,” she said. “And then when I got in this book study, three out of the 10 ladies were dealing with Alzheimer’s, and so we discussed that a lot.”
The concept of an Alzheimer’s Café, or Memory Café, began in the Netherlands in the late 1990s to give those with the disease a safe, social environment. The cafes spread, with one being created in Lincoln last year.
After sharing the idea with her book study group, Wolfe received a $1,000 donation for the project from Sharon Thernes in honor of her husband Louie, who passed away three years ago.
With the donation, Wolfe said she was able to pay for a banner and other props, as well as to cover the cost of food, for the ‘50s-themed café.
“We’re going to have name tags, we’re going to have aprons that we’re going to wear,” she said. “I think we’ll start out serving root beer floats and muffins and coffee and water and that type of thing this week.”
Additionally, Wolfe said The Lighthouse was a perfect fit for the café as it is handicap accessible, has a large parking lot and is located in downtown Fremont.
Along with food and drinks, Wolfe said the café will also feature activities such as crossword puzzles and meeting with Katie, a comfort dog.
“The comfort dog is going to be available except this Sunday, so that’s why I came up with the idea of bringing my brother’s puppies, and he’s all in for that,” he said. “But I think an animal always gives comfort.”
The café will also have live music for attendees to sing along or simply listen to. The music will be provided by volunteers Barb Hart and Debbie Nelson.
“When you’re dealing with someone with Alzheimer’s, sometimes they can’t talk, but they can still sing because a different part of their brain works for singing and for speaking,” Nelson said.
Once a week, Nelson said she visits Edgewood Memory Care, where she performs old songs for the patients there.
“Most of them respond in some way, whether it’s a little toe-tapping or something,” she said. “But they have fun with it, and that makes me have fun with it.”
With the Alzheimer’s Café, Nelson said it’s another avenue for people with Alzheimer’s who aren’t receiving the music therapy that she provides.
“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity for the caregivers and the afflicted with their mental ailment,” she said. “And I think it’s just nice that they know people are reaching out to them and want to help in whatever way they can, mine being music, so that they don’t feel so alone.”
Wolfe said she’ll evaluate the first few events to determine if the event will take place each Sunday. She also said the café is open to activity suggestions from participants and their families.
“I hope that it gives them something to do, because the days are so long for Alzheimer’s patients and their caregivers,” she said. “I hope they look forward to it and it’s somewhere that they want to go, and they walk in the door and it just brings joy to them.”