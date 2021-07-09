Alzheimer's Cafe to provide safe, '50s-themed environment in Fremont

After sharing the idea with her book study group, Wolfe received a $1,000 donation for the project from Sharon Thernes in honor of her husband Louie, who passed away three years ago.

With the donation, Wolfe said she was able to pay for a banner and other props, as well as to cover the cost of food, for the ‘50s-themed café.

“We’re going to have name tags, we’re going to have aprons that we’re going to wear,” she said. “I think we’ll start out serving root beer floats and muffins and coffee and water and that type of thing this week.”

Additionally, Wolfe said The Lighthouse was a perfect fit for the café as it is handicap accessible, has a large parking lot and is located in downtown Fremont.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Along with food and drinks, Wolfe said the café will also feature activities such as crossword puzzles and meeting with Katie, a comfort dog.

“The comfort dog is going to be available except this Sunday, so that’s why I came up with the idea of bringing my brother’s puppies, and he’s all in for that,” he said. “But I think an animal always gives comfort.”

The café will also have live music for attendees to sing along or simply listen to. The music will be provided by volunteers Barb Hart and Debbie Nelson.