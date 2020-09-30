Amanda Hunt-Gardine finds niche as trooper with Nebraska State Patrol

The process from camp to trooper status was a long one, Hunt-Gardine said. Applicants have to pass a physical test, along with a background, home interview and psychological evaluation.

“It’s pretty intense,” Hunt-Gardine said.

Hunt-Gardine realized she had found her niche while at the NSP Training Academy. She said the six-month academy was filled with knowledgeable instructors who helped her realize the importance of her job.

“You’re apart of a legacy with the state patrol,” she said. “There are many other people that have my badge number and I’ve met the person who had my badge number before me. When I retire, somebody else is going to have that badge number. There’s a tradition and there’s a heritage that goes along with the state patrol.”

Hunt-Gardine’s troop covers 27 counties across the state. That means she has a lot of ground to cover as part of her job. Luckily, one of the most rewarding aspects of the job for Hunt-Gardine is getting to know the people she helps every day.

“The fact that they just come up to you and thank you and kids hug you because you’re a cop is amazing,” she said. “It’s just the reward of actually helping somebody and somebody recognizes that.”