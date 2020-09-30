Amanda Hunt-Gardine finds niche as trooper with Nebraska State Patrol

Amanda Hunt-Gardine’s first time riding in a patrol car was a revelation.
She was doing a ride along with the Fremont Police Department as part of her internship while at Midland University. She experienced her first traffic stop — a simple speeding ticket — and immediately fell in love with the prospect of a law enforcement career.
“It was one of those things where it’s just kind of like you were meant to do this,” she said. “This is what I was supposed to do and I just fell in love with it.”
Law enforcement wasn’t always in the cards for Hunt-Gardine. The Fremont native initially planned on pursuing a degree in Human Services, but the ride along kickstarted a passion that ultimately resulted in her receiving her bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice.
After receiving her degree, Hunt-Gardine began looking for open positions as a deputy. Her father recommended applying for the Nebraska State Patrol, but Hunt-Gardine hesitated.
“I was like, ‘No, I don’t want to do it. I don’t want to go through the camp. I don’t want to move way,’” she said.
Hunt-Gardine didn’t make the cut following her first application, but another camp opened up two years later. She applied again and was accepted.
“To be honest with you, I couldn’t imagine working for anybody else,” she said.
The process from camp to trooper status was a long one, Hunt-Gardine said. Applicants have to pass a physical test, along with a background, home interview and psychological evaluation.
“It’s pretty intense,” Hunt-Gardine said.
Hunt-Gardine realized she had found her niche while at the NSP Training Academy. She said the six-month academy was filled with knowledgeable instructors who helped her realize the importance of her job.
“You’re apart of a legacy with the state patrol,” she said. “There are many other people that have my badge number and I’ve met the person who had my badge number before me. When I retire, somebody else is going to have that badge number. There’s a tradition and there’s a heritage that goes along with the state patrol.”
Hunt-Gardine’s troop covers 27 counties across the state. That means she has a lot of ground to cover as part of her job. Luckily, one of the most rewarding aspects of the job for Hunt-Gardine is getting to know the people she helps every day.
“The fact that they just come up to you and thank you and kids hug you because you’re a cop is amazing,” she said. “It’s just the reward of actually helping somebody and somebody recognizes that.”
Hunt-Gardine was recognized for her own efforts to help during a protest following the death of George Floyd held at the Nebraska State Patrol in early June.
Support Local Journalism
Hunt-Gardine remembered it being a particularly hot day. She was called to assist in crowd control as part of the Mobile Field Force.
While holding a line in front of the protestors, Hunt-Gardine said she saw a woman fall to the ground in the crowd.
“People were yelling for help and everything and I got one of the captain’s attention to say that I’m an EMT and that I can go help,” she said.
Hunt-Gardine helped the woman through her issues, which she described as heat related, before handing her off to paramedics for further care.
On Sept. 25, Hunt-Gardine received the Distinguished Service Award for her work to assist the protestor.
“That’s what I’m trained to do as an EMT and as a police officer,” she said. “We help people. That’s our job.”
Hunt-Gardine said she was aware of the tense climate between protestors and officers following the death of Floyd, but she was there to protect and serve the community, no matter what their views were regarding law enforcement.
“Our feelings will always be the same,” she said. “We’re here to protect and serve no matter what.”
Hunt-Gardine knows she has found a career in law enforcement, but she said it was important to find ways to let off steam outside of work.
To do that, she goes back to the sport she loves.
Hunt-Gardine is an assistant volleyball coach at Broken Bow High School. It’s a familiar place for her and it’s a sport that been apart of her life since her time at Fremont High School.
Hunt-Gardine still holds records at FHS, including most kills in a season and most aces in a season. She also ranks 6th in hitting efficiency in a season.
“That helps a lot,” she said. “I play volleyball still. I know I’m 33 and kind of old, but I still play.”
She also recently married her husband, Ryan, in January.
“You just kind of have to leave work at work and when you come home, you just have to be home,” she said.
Hunt-Gardine said she has been adopted into one giant family since she joined the state patrol six years ago. She said she is excited to continue to learn and grow as her career progresses.
“I’m just really looking forward to see what more I can learn,” she said. “ ... “The sky’s the limit.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.