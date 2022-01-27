 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
American Cancer Society hosts Blooms of Hope

Diane Wilson hopes the public will share some hope in the form of a flower.

From now until Feb. 14, the American Cancer Society is asking area residents to support a fundraiser called “Blooms of Hope,” formerly known as Daffodil Days.

The longstanding program involves offering daffodils to donors each year in appreciation for their contributions.

For a donation of $10, supporters will receive a bouquet of fresh-cut daffodils. For a $15 donation, they will receive a pot of mini daffodil bulbs or a pot of mini hyacinth bulbs.

The daffodil is first flower of spring and the society’s symbol of hope for a world free of cancer.

“Daffodils and hyacinths are such a bright and cheery sign of spring and of hope. And, after the past two years of dealing with the pandemic, everyone needs that sign of hope!” said Wilson of the Relay for Life, Dodge County.

The order deadline is noon Feb. 14.

Flowers will be available for pickup the week of March 7.

Anyone wishing to order daffodils and/or hyacinths can email rfldodge1@gmail.com, contact Wilson at 402-880-8569, contact any Relay For Life team member or call ACS Community Manager Stephanie Stephenson at 402-690-3734.

Wilson encourages people to participate.

“Participating is so easy and every dollar donated helps whether it be needed services for our cancer patients or funding critical research,” Wilson said.

Stephenson also encourages participation.

“It is an opportunity to share hope for a world with less cancer and more birthdays, where cancer never steals another year from anyone’s life,” Stephenson said in a news release.

The ACS, which has almost 2 million volunteers, states that it helps people in a variety of ways — from breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7, 365-days-a-year live helpline, free rides to treatment and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact.

For more information visit www.cancer.org.

