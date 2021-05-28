 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Legion Post 158 of Cedar Bluffs plans Memorial Day event
0 comments
editor's pick top story

American Legion Post 158 of Cedar Bluffs plans Memorial Day event

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
American flag photo

American Legion Post 158 will be hosting a Memorial Day event on Monday, May 31.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A potluck and program for all veterans, servicemen and women, and their families will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Legion Hall in Cedar Bluffs.

Table service and drinks will be provided.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccine supply exceeds demand

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News