American Legion Post 20 plans holiday dinner

Local News

American Legion Post 20 will be having its holiday dinner on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., in Fremont.

All American Legion Post 20 members are welcome to attend and each member can bring one guest.

Cocktail hour will take place from 6-7 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. Attendees may choose between a steak or shrimp dinner.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to Wes Conklin at 402-721-3808 or 402-719-4888.

