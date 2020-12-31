 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Legion Post 20 plans upcoming meeting
View Comments
editor's pick top story

American Legion Post 20 plans upcoming meeting

{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

American Legion Post 20 will be having a meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, at Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St.

All members are encouraged to attend.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Thunderstorms blast Omaha with high winds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News