Keene Memorial Library employee Elisa Cruz recently received a scholarship from a long-running association.
The American Library Association (ALA) is the oldest and largest library association in the world. The association was founded on Oct. 6, 1876 during the Centennial Exposition in Philadelphia.
Cruz, who is the circulation and adult services manager, was awarded a Spectrum Scholarship from the ALA.
“This scholarship is the ALA’s national diversity and recruitment effort designed to address underrepresentation of critically needed ethnic librarians within the profession while serving as a model for ways to bring attention to larger diversity issues in the future,” states association data.
To qualify, applicants had to meet several requirements. The ALA’s mission is “to provide leadership for the development, promotion and improvement of library and information services and the profession of librarianship to enhance learning and ensure access to information for all.”
- Compiled by Tammy McKeighan