The American Red Cross Serving the Omaha-Council Bluffs Metro urges citizens in the metro area to nominate people who have performed extraordinary acts for the 2020 “Heroes in the Heartland” luncheon in Omaha.
A hero might be a lifeguard who saved a drowning child, an ordinary citizen who performed CPR when a stranger collapsed at a shopping mall, or someone who saved a neighbor’s beloved pets from a fire.
“We’ve seen a lot of heroic acts in the last year in the metro area and this is a great opportunity to truly thank someone for the difference they’ve made,” said Jill Orton, executive director for the American Red Cross Omaha Council Bluffs Metro Area Chapter. “I am always amazed at the nominations for this event, and I look forward to hearing the stories of heroism in our community.”
Nominations are open through Dec. 10. People are encouraged to visit http://www.redcross.org/local/nebraska/heroes-nomination to share stories and nominate those who they feel are deserving of the honor.
Local heroes will be recognized at a luncheon on March 3, 2020, at the Hilton Omaha. At that event, the heroes and their guests will be honored by an audience of community leaders and supporters.
Those nominated are eligible for one of seven Hero categories:
Lifetime Hero – presented to an individual who inspires others by their example. This individual has overcome hardship, risen above challenges, or dedicated their life to serving others.
Gift of Life – presented to an individual, couple, group or organization that supports the lifesaving mission through personal blood or platelet donations or inspiring others to give blood or platelets.
Good Samaritan – presented to an individual who is considered a hero because of their unselfish devotion and concern for the welfare of others.
Call to Action – presented to an individual who by circumstances beyond their control found themselves in a challenging situation and demonstrated extraordinary courage.
Commitment to Community – presented to an individual, couple, group or organization that has made a tremendous impact on the community through their volunteerism, philanthropy, or service to others.
Disaster Relief – presented to an individual or organization who has served an important role in disaster relief in our community.
Public Servant Hero – presented to an individual who, in the line of duty (police, fire, military, medical, etc.), performed above and beyond the call.
Residents in the following Nebraska counties are eligible for the award: Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Saunders, Dodge, Washington, Burt and Thurston. Residents in Pottawattamie, Harrison and Mills counties in Iowa also are eligible.
To submit a nomination, visit http://www.redcross.org/local/nebraska/heroes-nomination to nominate online, or download a nomination form and email it to: danielle.jurgens@redcross.org; or mail to: American Red Cross, ATTN: Dani Jurgens, 2912 S 80th Ave., Omaha, NE, 68124.
Self-nominations are not permitted.