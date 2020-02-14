Ames Dike nearing official contract after months of regulatory hoops

The temporary dike, made up of sand and tree debris, has held back water on four separate occasions since it was initially placed. Hansen said the temporary dike has done its job, but he had to fight the Corps to even get it there in the first place.

"I had to fight and fight and fight with the regulatory side of the Corps for close to two months to be able to get them to allow us to put the emergency structure in," he said.

He said the Corps' regulatory side was more concerned with protecting endangered species such as the Pallid Sturgeon, rather than the people and land who would be affected by the breach.

"...The regulatory side didn't quite see the concern of the endangered American farmer, his farmground or the people of Fremont," he said.

Greg Mellema, the Ames Dike project manager from the Corps of Engineers, said these issues are not outside the norm when it comes to dike repairs.

"Every levee system is unique in a way," he said. "There isn't a specific time frame for repairs. Repairs can go smoothly, it just depends on the levee system."