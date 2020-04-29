Amid challenges, man completes run for YMCA fundraiser

He commends his wife.

“She’s a rock star,” he said. “She’s the antidote to my chaos. For her to wield and maintain the chaos of three boys under 4 and to make sure she gets to her aid stations on time, feeds me, clothes me and sends me back on the trail is pretty amazing to see.”

The weather was beautiful that morning, but stomach issues forced Monke to stop about a dozen times. That broke up the morning’s running rhythm.

“That definitely chopped up the morning for me to stay on the target of finishing in 14 hours, he said.

But he kept going.

About 30 miles into the run, Monke was joined by some unexpected company.

A mother goat and her baby, who’d gotten loose, decided they wanted to join in the run. The larger goat stayed at Monke’s heels.

Ekeler, who was in one of the support cars, stopped his vehicle and Monke ran around it, trying to dodge and distract the animals.

The goats kept following Monke.

Eventually, Ekeler had to hold the mother goat until Monke could run out of her sight.

After that, she and her baby lost interest in the project.