Amid challenges, man completes run for YMCA fundraiser

Adam Monke went way beyond the extra mile for the Fremont Family YMCA.
He went 105 miles.
Days after he made the trek — comparable to running four Boston Marathons in one day — the Fontanelle man still has bruised feet and a swollen knee.
But Monke has a heart full of good memories, too.
And while he faced sleet, wind and the unexpected company of two furry fans, Monke completed an 18-hour, round-trip run from Fremont’s Y to the Downtown Y in Lincoln.
Through generous donors and business assistance, about $15,000 will be raised to help Fremont’s Y, Monke said.
Running isn’t new to Monke, who’s taken part in several 100-mile events.
He’d hoped to participate in the Prairie Spirit Trail 100 Mile and the Alex Lamme St. Patrick’s Day Dash last month, but the coronavirus pandemic put a hold on those plans.
Having always wanted to be involved in a philanthropic run, Monke worked with former Fremonter Bill Ekeler, co-founder of ABLE CBD; YMCA staff; and Helper Brands to launch the project and create awareness for it.
The result was the Fremont YMCA WH(Y) Run.
Monke thought about the Lamme run, halted last year due to flooding and postponed this year because of the virus.
And he decided to cover the mileage of every participant in the Lamme run for the Y run.
“With me being on the YMCA board, I figured it would be good to be able to support the Y in a time of need,” Monke said.
Like other businesses, the Y has had to close due to the coronavirus.
YMCA members have the option of putting their memberships on hold or turning them into donations.
But some are dropping memberships because they may have lost their jobs and are struggling as well, said Jerry Rinne, Fremont YMCA president and chief executive officer.
At the same time, Fremont’s Y is providing emergency child care for children of first-responders, medical personnel and parents who are working.
Funds will go toward the childcare and other programs including virtual weight training and senior member wellness checks.
With such things in mind, Monke set out at 4 a.m. April 24.
He headed south on U.S. Highway 77 with his crew, who included his wife, Sarah, and their children, Monte, 4, Maverick, 2, and Mercer, 1.
Monke’s crew provided him with food and water for the journey and his sons enjoyed having a snack every 5 to 15 miles.
He commends his wife.
“She’s a rock star,” he said. “She’s the antidote to my chaos. For her to wield and maintain the chaos of three boys under 4 and to make sure she gets to her aid stations on time, feeds me, clothes me and sends me back on the trail is pretty amazing to see.”
The weather was beautiful that morning, but stomach issues forced Monke to stop about a dozen times. That broke up the morning’s running rhythm.
“That definitely chopped up the morning for me to stay on the target of finishing in 14 hours, he said.
But he kept going.
About 30 miles into the run, Monke was joined by some unexpected company.
A mother goat and her baby, who’d gotten loose, decided they wanted to join in the run. The larger goat stayed at Monke’s heels.
Ekeler, who was in one of the support cars, stopped his vehicle and Monke ran around it, trying to dodge and distract the animals.
The goats kept following Monke.
Eventually, Ekeler had to hold the mother goat until Monke could run out of her sight.
After that, she and her baby lost interest in the project.
The run continued and Monke went through towns like Mead and Waverly. On the way to Lincoln, he was able to run on some gravel roads.
But only about 20 miles of the total run was on gravel, which is more forgiving on the body than pavement.
All along the way, supporters honked horns, which proved encouraging and Monke said he was humbled by the support of people from Fremont and Lincoln.
At Lincoln, he changed shoes, ate some food and turned around to return to Fremont.
He’d face other challenges on the way back. Rain began to fall heavily and then sideways due to the 25-mph headwinds. He started seeing snowflakes and then it sleeted.
As he ran, he felt the relentless pounding on his feet and joints, but despite the pain was determined not to give up.
Monke said he figured the support would fade as the pace slowed and the day grew longer, but it increased.
“It was unbelievable and I knew to continue to push through the bad times,” he said. “When you set out on foot to cover 100 miles, you plan for the good and try to mitigate the bad, knowing it will come. With all the people throughout the day, it helps keep the bad times shorter and the good times longer.”
Monke reached Fremont’s Y after 10 p.m.
In a Facebook post, Sarah Monke said her husband dozed during the 20-minute drive home.
Monke estimates he took more than 200,000 steps during the 105-mile run. He hopes to participate in future runs.
He admits he doesn’t always like running, but appreciates the challenge.
“I often have to remember that it’s not a chore, but a blessing to be able to run and there are a lot of folks who’d truly appreciate my worst run — because they’d be able to run,” he said.
Whether they’re running 100 miles on foot or being quarantined during the pandemic, many people are suffering.
Yet Monke believes people learn more about themselves and the love humanity can offer during such times.
“You come out stronger and a little bit better,” he said.
He enjoys showing his children that running 100 miles is possible.
“You can do anything you set your mind to do and if you suffer and can be better for it, at the end of the day I think it will be good,” he said.
Rinne appreciates Monke’s achievement.
“If you watch people who run a Boston Marathon, they’re about done after 26 miles,” Rinne said. “He did pretty much four of those in a row without stopping. A person who has a heart and the fortitude to be able to do that for people to make people feel good and also to provide financial assistance to people, it’s truly amazing to me.”
Donations continue to be accepted.
To donate, visit: www.fremontfamilyymca.org and click on the Support tab, which takes people to the page about Monke’s endeavor. Those interested also may still purchase a Helper T-shirt. Proceeds will benefit Fremont’s YMCA.
